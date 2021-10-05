Rhythmic gymnastics Dina Averina and Arina Averina at the Olympico Cup 2021 video, Irina Viner-Usmanova, Lala Kramarenko, Daria Trubnikova – October 4, 2021

The second day of the international tournament Olympico Cup 2021 completed the qualification of the top gymnasts, including the Averin sisters. The gymnasts presented two final types – clubs and a ribbon. Also today a set of medals was played in the all-around.

An interesting case happened with the Russian team in a group exercise with five balls. The girls performed according to the schedule – between the two types of the personalities. The run turned out to be unsuccessful – twice the athletes lost the object, replaced it, there were a couple of inaccuracies, due to which, in the middle of the program, they simply stopped for a couple of seconds, not understanding what to do next. The gymnasts left the carpet very upset. But after two girls, performing with the ribbon, the team was announced again, and they repeated the program with five balls, the performance turned out much better than the previous one, the final result was 48.10 points.

Among juniors she won the all-around Arina Yankovskaya… She was greeted on a par with the stellar line-up of the national team. For example, for clubs (performed to music from Cirque du Soleil) she received 23 points.

Among the seniors, the first seven places were taken by the representatives of Russia. Anastasia Simakova stopped in seventh place, gaining 99 points exactly. By the way, for the exercise with the ribbon, the girl chose Yuri Antonov’s song “Anastasia”. Irina Annenkova, who took the sixth place, again surprised by the musical accompaniment of both exercises. If yesterday there was modern music, today we saw academic classics. In clubs, the girl performed under the second concert of Rachmaninov and received 25.90, and in the tape – under the luxurious “Bolero” by Ravel and received 22.80. The overall score for all exercises was 100 points.

The fourth became Daria Trubnikova (101.20). In clubs, the girl, whom we remembered for a good sense of the classics, performed to the song “Runaway baby” by Bruno Mars and received 25.60. And in the exercise with the ribbon she again returned to her usual style, and showed And the waltz goes on with a score of 22, 35. Third place took Lala Kramarenko, in the overall standings having received a mark of 109, 55. If in the exercise with clubs she was still the third (27.85), then in the ribbon she won the qualification. In the final form, the gymnast received 26.20 points, which is a very high mark.

The first two places in the all-around, as expected, took Dina and Arina Averina… Until the last sight, the sisters walked very closely to each other, sometimes the difference was less than a point. But the second still became Arina. She, as promised, showed an almost new exercise with clubs. Everything inside remains the same, only the arrangement of the composition “Bella Ciao” has changed. The program was performed outwardly cleanly, for which Arina received 29.50 points. Almost a year later, she returned her old tape under Sviridov’s Time Forward. The exercise is very fast, rhythmic, so much so that after the rotation the gymnast could not resist and fell. Due to such a gross mistake, the girl received only 23.70.

Dina Averina won the all-around at the Olympico Cup 2021. In the clubs exercise, the gymnast changed the music to “Call me Mother” from the reality show RuPaul (rap style). Two years ago it was an indicative number, which they decided to return to the competition before the World Championship. For her performance, Averina received an assessment of 29.60. In the finals of the competition, Dina performed her Olympic ribbon exercise under Yasmin Levy’s “La Cumparsita” and received 25 points for her performance.

This start is really special. Firstly, for rhythmic gymnastics this is one of the first tournaments in recent years with spectators in the stands. Secondly, the fans themselves are not just fans of rhythmic gymnastics. These are young athletes from all over Russia who came to the Palace of Gymnastics for this start. For example, today I learned the story of a very little girl, about six years old, from St. Petersburg. She is engaged in rhythmic gymnastics there, and when she found out about the opportunity to come, she immediately asked her mother. As a result, they were able to get an invitation for the second day of the tournament, in the morning they stopped by in Novogorsk to receive it. And there is a whole tribune of such stories.