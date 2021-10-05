https://ria.ru/20210318/rihanna-1601662647.html
Rihanna became Paul McCartney’s neighbor
Rihanna became Paul McCartney’s neighbor – Russia news today
Rihanna became Paul McCartney’s roommate
Singer and actress Rihanna acquired a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills (California, USA), which is located literally across the street from the home of the British … RIA Novosti, 03/18/2021
MOSCOW, 18 March – RIA Novosti. Singer and actress Rihanna has acquired a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills (California, USA), which is located literally across the street from the home of British musician Paul McCartney. The residence, built in the 1930s, is located in a cozy place among greenery and mountains … The house, according to the publication, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool and a spacious courtyard. The purchase cost the star $ 13.8 million. Mariah Carey rented a house in this area for some time, and also lived in a period of strict self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic Madonna. The publication notes that the mansion once belonged to Mary Sheldon, the daughter of the writer and Oscar-winning screenwriter Sidney Sheldon. Then in 2016, entrepreneur and investor Daniel Starr bought the estate from her for $ 4.3 million and carried out major renovations and redevelopment of the residence. After a while, Starr put it up for sale for $ 15 million, but then agreed to throw $ 1.2 million.
The residence, built in the 1930s, is located in a cozy place among greenery and mountains. The house, according to the publication, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool and a spacious courtyard. The purchase cost the star $ 13.8 million.
In this area, Mariah Carey rented a house for some time, and also lived during a period of strict self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic Madonna.
The publication notes that once the mansion belonged to Mary Sheldon – the daughter of the writer and screenwriter, Oscar winner Sidney Sheldon. Then, in 2016, entrepreneur and investor Daniel Starr bought the estate from her for $ 4.3 million.
He carried out major repairs and redevelopment in the residence. After a while, Starr put it up for sale for $ 15 million, but then agreed to throw $ 1.2 million.
