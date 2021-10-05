https://ria.ru/20210513/rihanna-1731975493.html

Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress

Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress – Russia news today

Rihanna showed curvaceous forms in a mesh mini dress

Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna (Robin Fenty) posted on Instagram spectacular pictures of posing in a sexy knitted mini dress, … RIA Novosti, 05/13/2021

2021-05-13T02: 30

2021-05-13T02: 30

2021-05-13T02: 30

showbiz

rihanna (robin fenty)

stars

celebrities

Show Business

style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155962/50/1559625023_0:204:2792:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_5199b430380b6f5ad3c8b38ac1314c2e.jpg

MOSCOW, May 13 – RIA Novosti. Singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna (Robin Fenty) posted on Instagram stunning shots of posing in a sexy knitted mini dress that flaunts her curvaceous look, complemented by stiletto heels, a new tight braids hairstyle and wet makeup. skin. The picture went viral on the web and in a few hours gained more than seven million likes. In the comments, tens of thousands of fans noted that the performer of the hits “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and many others looks very seductive and “brilliant” in this form.

https://ria.ru/20210318/rihanna-1601662647.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155962/50/1559625023_29 0:2760:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fd010e566208f8a9eea4f5320b50f1d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

rihanna (robin fenty), stars, celebrities, show business, style