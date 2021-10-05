Rihanna Shows Style: How Singer Combines Bottega Veneta And Vintage YSL | Vogue Ukraine

Even after the news that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spent Christmas together in the singer’s homeland in Barbados, the couple still hides their romance. So, the other day Riri and Rakim met for dinner at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York, where the chef is Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The paparazzi failed to photograph the couple together, but a new image of Rihanna got into the frame. The singer wore blue washed jeans, white Attico slingbacks, an R13 baseball cap, a khaki leather shirt and a matching perforated elongated model from the Bottega Veneta Resort 2021 collection.

For the finishing touch, Riri complements the look with a vintage YSL mink coat from the couture Fall / Winter 1997/1998 couture collection, which was purchased from the Shrimpton Couture vintage platform. The founder of the business, Cheri Balch, confirmed the information that the fur coat was indeed acquired by Rihanna’s stylist Nini Nguyen from the most expensive archive. “This fur coat resembles a man’s bathrobe, Rihanna really likes it for its loose fit and a belt with ties,” Balch said.

This is not the first time Rihanna has purchased vintage outfits on the Shrimpton Couture platform. She has previously appeared in vintage looks like Christian Dior, John Galliano, Moschino and Azzedine Alaïa. The proceeds from the sale of the mink coat will be donated to charity as Balch no longer buys furs and has promised to donate all profits from any fur items in her archive. Other notable Shrimpton Couture fans include Caitlin Deaver, Tracey Ellis Ross and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.