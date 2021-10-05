“Ronaldo will be a big problem for Manchester United and Solskjaer. Liverpool, Chelsea and City have better rosters. ” Sutton v Premier League – Football

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton spoke out about the problems Manchester United could face with striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

– You excluded Manchester United from the championship race. Why Christopher?

– The biggest reason is that I just think that Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have stronger lineups. I think they have deeper lineups. Although I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a good transfer campaign, I think they have stronger coaches. It is so simple. I think Ronaldo will be a problem for Manchester United.

He is a very, very significant person, and I have questioned the meaning of his transition from the moment of signing. There was a lot of excitement about this. I understand all this, but I believe that he can become a problem for Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer.

He will score goals, but if Manchester United wants to play more aggressively at home, to press, then Ronaldo will not press, so that Manchester United remain outnumbered.

You won’t play for Manchester City if you don’t run and press. You won’t play for Chelsea if you don’t run and press. You won’t play for Liverpool if you don’t run and press.

And that’s the problem – how to build it into the team? He will play according to his mood, and on the weekend there was a problem – Gary Neville said something like that he entered the tunnel in a bad mood. And this focus on Ronaldo is also a problem. If Ronaldo is unhappy, how will that affect the atmosphere in the locker room?

So I think he will be a big problem for United, Sutton said.