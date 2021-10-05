RPL betting, who will win and who will be eliminated, calendar, match schedule

In RPL, 10 rounds are behind, this is a third of the distance. The league went on a hiatus due to national team matches. For some, this pause is good, you need to recharge the batteries and restore the injured. Some, on the contrary, have just started to get in shape, but now they have to stop. We study the state of affairs in the standings and bookmaker predictions.

Zenit lost, but nobody uses it

In the 10th round, the leader, Zenit, suffered his first defeat. Sergei Semak’s team lost to Sochi and had 23 points left. Here we just have to admit that none of the pursuers was able to take advantage of the Zenit’s misfire. Dynamo and Lokomotiv lost, CSKA and Krasnodar drew among themselves. Spartak won, but before that they had already lost a lot. So only Sochi itself can take this victory into an asset. Zenit is ahead of their pursuers by 4 points and feels very confident. The coefficient for the championship of the club from St. Petersburg is 1.25.

Moreover, bookmakers cannot even say unequivocally who will be able to impose a fight on Semak’s team. You can bet on Dynamo at 15.00, the blue and white come second, but if you lose to Nizhny Novgorod and Krylyam Sovetov, nothing good will come of it.

The chances of Lokomotiv, CSKA and Krasnodar are estimated with a coefficient of 20.00. All these clubs are six points from the leader, not that far. But there is no stability. And in Lokomotiv they completely change the head coach.

Those who have made their fans happy lately are Spartak. Three wins in a row, including over Napoli in the Europa League. It seems that things are getting better for Rui Vitoria. But a lot has been lost, 7 points lagging behind, and there are no guarantees of stability, everything is too complicated in the camp of red and whites. The coefficient for their championship is 25.00.

Finally, for 30.00 you can bet on Sochi. Third place, five points from Zenit, is an excellent position, but here we can just say that Vladimir Fedotov’s team simply won’t have enough players for the whole season.

So it turns out that Zenit’s defeat in the standings did not change anything. If competitors intend to fight for the first place, the leader’s misfires should be used. Let’s see if something will change after the pause for the national teams’ matches.

Nobody wants to fly

Yes exactly. Everything is confusing and bookmakers no longer see a clear candidate for a knockout, as they thought Nizhny Novgorod at the start of the season. Right now, the team of Alexander Kerzhakov is 6 points from the relegation zone and on the 8th line, and the coefficient for the team to take 15th or 16th place is 7.00. And to fly out of the RPL directly, according to the bookmakers, Arsenal, Ural, Ufa and Khimki have the same chances. You can bet on any of these teams with odds of 2.30. While at the bottom of the table Ufa and Khimki, who scored 8 points. But “bumblebees” and “gunsmiths” have only 1 point more.

Agalarov breaks stereotypes

It is also interesting in the list of scorers. There bookmakers offer the same odds of 7.50 for Hamid Agalarov from Ufa, Zenit player Serdar Azmun and Lokomotiv player Fyodor Smolov. At the same time, Agalarov has already scored 8, Smolov – 6, and Azmun only 5. I wonder if the Ufa striker will be able to keep the pace? And the victory of Artyom Dziuba, who was among the leaders, but so far has distinguished himself only 4 times, is estimated with a coefficient of 10.00.

A third of the RPL championship is over, but nothing is clear yet. Only Zenit feels confident, while the rest of the teams are in a tight group. However, there are 20 rounds ahead, even outsiders may still be at least in European competitions. Let’s watch!