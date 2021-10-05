Ruby Rose unexpectedly spoke about Keanu Reeves from “John Wick”

Ruby Rose doesn’t have the most extensive filmography, but she still managed to share the screen with popular action heroes.

The actress starred with Milla Jovovich in the video game adaptation Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, joined Vin Diesel’s team at “Three X’s: World Domination”, helped Jason Statham fight a giant shark in Meg: Monster of the Depth and tried unsuccessfully to kill the hero Keanu Reeves in John Wicke 2…

Currently, she can be seen in the action movie “Special Service: Alarm”, in which she plays a cold and impassive terrorist hijacking a ransom train. Despite a solid supporting cast that includes Sam Heughan, Tom Wilkinson, Andy Serkis and others, this is a copy “Die hard”…

It is unlikely that the film will go down in history, but this is another action movie in Rose’s career, and in a recent interview she was asked to name the toughest contender. The answer is unlikely to surprise you.

I think Keanu Reeves will always be number one. This is not only Keanu, whom I absolutely adore, but also John Wick, a franchise that I think is fantastic. We had so much fun making the film and it was a momentous moment for me.

Anyone who has watched Reeves’ pre-production video for the sequel John Wick, knows she’s not joking when it comes to choreography.