Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina: “They wanted to end their careers after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, they were afraid of refereeing”

Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina admitted that they were close to retirement after the scandal with the refereeing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

– Did you have fears, as Irina Alexandrovna said, that they will continue to condemn? Any thoughts about retirement?

Rhythmic gymnastics “Why discuss the president’s gift?” Rodnina stood up for the Averins 02/10/2021 at 12:22

Arina: Yes, there were thoughts. It seems to me, first of all, we wanted to end our career because we were afraid to continue such a refereeing. This was one of the main reasons. But Irina Aleksandrovna convinced us, thank her very much. As you can see, we are here again and again performing.

– What are your immediate plans for the World Gymnastics Championships? Will you take part in the next Olympic Games?

Dina: Now we are preparing for the World Cup, which will also be held in Japan, but it’s too early to think about the Olympic Games, because there are three more years ahead. If health permits, then we will continue, of course, – quotes the words of the Averin Sport24.

At the 2020 Olympics, Russia for the first time in 25 years was left without gold in the individual all-around – she won Lina Ashram from the Israeli national team, Dina Averina took the silver medal.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) did not find errors of the refereeing panel and recognized the results of individual and group exercises at the Tokyo Games as fair.

Dina Averina spoke about the dialogue with Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin

Watch Eurosport channels directly on the website

Rhythmic gymnastics “There are too many idiots in Russia.” Viner answered Dalaloyan 01/10/2021 at 18:41