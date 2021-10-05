Russian space director Shipenko stole Tom Cruise’s triumph

It just so happened in our global cultural tradition that the main honors are given to the one who becomes the first in the ordinal number. This certainly does not apply to all areas, but it certainly applies to the idea of ​​pioneering, especially in the space field. Everyone around the world knows who was the first cosmonaut and who became the first person to set foot on the lunar surface – but not everyone remembers about the “second”. About this in an interview FAN said the culturologist Andrey Parkhomenko…

Earlier on October 5, the first “cinema expedition” in the history of mankind went into space aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft: director Klim Shipenko, actress Julia Peresild, as well as the accompanying astronaut Anton Shkaplerov… Then the shuttle docked with the International Space Station, where the main shooting of the picture with the working title “Challenge” is to take place, which is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio.

“Superiority, as practice shows, is an indisputable advantage, even if the results of a perfect effort leave much to be desired,” Parkhomenko noted. – This is also happening in the new wave of space exploration for non-professionals taking place before our eyes this year. Flight Richard Branson was the lowest compared to later flights Jeff Bezos and Ilona Mask, however, the British billionaire managed to do it first, thereby successfully inscribing himself in the history of this space confrontation. “

The culturologist recalled that he had previously announced his intention to conduct the first real space photography for a feature film (and to go into space himself) Tom Cruise…

“But then Russia has finally joined the race for space sensations of the new wave,” the expert said. “If Klim Shipenko and Yulia Peresild manage to accomplish their plans and shoot the feature film Challenge, then Tom Cruise, no matter how cool his own project is, will be only the second.”

The FAN interlocutor noted that the request for naturalistic shooting as opposed to the green screen has become a new curious trend in cinema.

“They want to interest the viewer not only with a reliable picture, but with naturalistic filming,” added Parkhomenko. – Graphics, with all its brilliance and the ability to portray anything even in multimillion-dollar Hollywood blockbusters, does not always look reliable, which destroys one of the main magic of cinema – the illusion of reality of what is happening on the screen. For example, the film “Black Panther”, which tells the story of a secret technologically advanced tribe in Africa, did not include a single scene actually filmed on the African continent. And here is the director Christopher Nolan in his film “Argument” in the scene with the plane crashing into the hangar, he preferred to use a real liner bought for filming the film and actually blow it up. The scene, in my opinion, turned out to be more than impressive ”.

The culturologist noted that shooting in space is not a trivial task.

“And so far not a film crew is flying to solve it, but only two people,” the expert said. – Klim Shipenko will play the roles of a director, cameraman, and production designer. He may even appear in the frame! It will be very interesting to see the quality of the cinematic product in the end ”.

