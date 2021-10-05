Ryan Reynolds remembered about “painful” filming in “Sesame Street”

Canadian actor and producer Ryan Reynolds humorously recalls his participation in Sesame Street. In a Twitter post, the “Deadpool” star responded to a comment from a fan who recalled an episode of November 5, 2010 from a well-known children’s program. In this episode, Reynolds had to stick his head through the hole in his A-length suit to sing a song with words beginning with that letter for the sketch. A netizen attached screenshots of this episode and wrote the following: “This is a delight for me and for the child. We look together. “

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 25, 2021

Some users noted that the actor’s face was painted with pain due to the uncomfortable suit, which was clearly small. Ryan jokingly wrote in response to the comment, “I remember how difficult it was to sing because the hole was so narrow. But I survived, because the children of the whole country counted on me. ” Fans of the actor asked to post a link to this episode on the Web so that everyone could watch.

One fan found the episode and also commented that he specifically revisited the episode with Reynolds along with the kids, and now they think it’s their favorite part of Sesame Street. The 63-year-old subscriber of the actor admitted: “He [проект] has changed as much over the years as education and children themselves have changed. But creativity pulls the top five, and I still look sometimes. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya