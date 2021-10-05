Salma Hayek, portraying a wet dog, made users laugh

https://ria.ru/20210113/khayek-1592910501.html

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made users laugh by posting a joke video on Instagram, which depicts a wet dog. RIA Novosti, 13.01.2021

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made users laugh by posting a joke video on Instagram in which she depicts a wet dog standing on the beach among the thickets and swinging her wet hair into different hairs, just like four-legged pets running out of water. In less than an hour, the comic video received more than half a million views and almost two thousand comments. Users wrote that the video turned out to be “funny”, and Hayek herself looks “excellent” even in such a funny form.

