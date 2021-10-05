https://ria.ru/20210113/khayek-1592910501.html
Salma Hayek, portraying a wet dog, made users laugh
Salma Hayek, who portrayed a wet dog, made users laugh – Russia news today
Salma Hayek, portraying a wet dog, made users laugh
Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made users laugh by posting a joke video on Instagram, which depicts a wet dog. RIA Novosti, 13.01.2021
2021-01-13T20: 01
2021-01-13T20: 01
2021-01-13T20: 01
showbiz
stars
salma hayek
celebrities
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1a/1565244761_0-0:2936:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_3592b578d4db62fd57fed6977e93c915.jpg
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made users laugh by posting a joke video on Instagram in which she depicts a wet dog standing on the beach among the thickets and swinging her wet hair into different hairs, just like four-legged pets running out of water. In less than an hour, the comic video received more than half a million views and almost two thousand comments. Users wrote that the video turned out to be “funny”, and Hayek herself looks “excellent” even in such a funny form.
https://ria.ru/20201014/galkin-1579638899.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1a/1565244761_105-0:2834:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8563fd2f0b11047b78c1f81393cdf7b4.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
stars, salma hayek, celebrities
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made users laugh by posting a joke video on Instagram, which depicts a wet dog.
“I learned a lot from my dogs,” Hayek signed the video.
The actress stands on the beach among the thickets and waving her wet hair into different hairs, just like four-legged pets that ran out of the water.
In less than an hour, the comic video received more than half a million views and almost two thousand comments. Users wrote that the video turned out to be “funny”, and Hayek herself looks “excellent” even in such a funny form.
Maxim Galkin, who portrayed Lady Gaga, made fans laugh