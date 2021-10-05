Scarlett Johansson forced Disney to cede

At the conference, which was organized by the investment fund Goldman Sachs, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke in more detail about the scandal initiated by Scarlett Johansson. Without giving the name of the actress directly, Chapek said that a few years ago a contract was signed, which stipulated certain release conditions, but as a result, the conditions for the release of the film in distribution changed according to the actual situation. According to the head of Disney, work is currently underway on a new format of agreements, which in the future will be signed with talents (actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters, artists – people of creative professions who have had a hand in creating certain projects). The agreements already signed will also be revised: as explained by Chapek, on each individual case the company is trying to find a middle ground so that the conditions suit both Disney and the other side.

The Disney corporation was pushed to the changes by actress Scarlett Johansson, who filed a lawsuit against her in connection with violations of the terms of an earlier contract. The documents for the film “Black Widow” stipulated that it was to be released exclusively in theatrical distribution, the results of which depended on certain bonuses for the leading role. Disney decided to release “Widow” in a hybrid format, that is, simultaneously in movies and online, which led to a decrease in the box office and, as a result, a decrease in bonuses. In an official statement, the Disney corporation accused Johansson of wanting to cash in on people in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, but then, apparently, the American media giant still had to restrain his ardor. The details of the trial were not disclosed, but given the statement by Bob Chapek regarding the revision of the format of standard contracts, the corporation was forced to admit its mistake.

Also from the speech of the CEO of Disney it became known that the new wave of covid caused by the “delta” strain will inevitably lead to a slowdown in the production of new films and series, which will affect not only the film distribution, but also the streaming of Disney +, which the corporation is so persistently promoting ( there will be an outflow of subscribers). After that, Disney shares on the New York Stock Exchange lost 4.17%.