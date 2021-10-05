Scarlett Johansson found love on September 19, 2021

The name Scarlett Johansson has been in the news lately. She first made a scandal at Disney over the premiere of her film Black Widow. The company released the film simultaneously in theaters and on its own platform, and Scarlett felt she was cheated on her royalties. And then a sensation from the actress’s personal life came in time: recently the star of “The Avengers” gave birth to a second child – the son of Cosmo. The kid became a clear proof of real family happiness, to which Johansson was going for many years. And who knows – perhaps this particular attempt will be successful.

Star girl

Scarlett Johansson could become disillusioned with family values ​​as a child. The actress’s parents divorced when she was 13. She still recalls this as the saddest event of her growing up.

The Johansson family moved to the United States from Europe. His father, the architect Karsten Johansson, was from Denmark, and Melanie’s mother came from a Jewish family with Polish and Belarusian roots. In addition to Scarlett (named, by the way, in honor of the heroine of “Gone with the Wind”), the family had three more children – brother Adrian, sister Vanessa and twin brother Scarlett Hunter. However, having four children did not save the Johansson marriage from ruin.

Since then, Scarlett, by her own admission, constantly feels some kind of deep sadness. But perhaps this is what helped her to take place as an actress.

“It takes very little for me to cry. Remember how mom and dad quarrel over the stupidest trifles, but in reality everything is much more complicated. Love simply leaves them, and they grab onto trifles. This really hurts … ”- said the actress to one of the first directors who took her to shoot.

Scarlett began storming the movie sets quite early. When she was seven years old, her mother brought all her offspring to audition. Of the four children, filmmakers only liked the eldest, Edward. On this occasion, Scarlett made a real tantrum, and has since become a regular at casting.

The mother supported her daughter’s ambitious aspirations in every possible way, arranging the girl in prestigious acting schools. Such an active approach has borne fruit. Already at the age of nine, Johansson got her first film role, and at eleven she starred with Sean Connery. At thirteen years old, she got a role in the movie “Home Alone 3”.

Critics at first spoke of Johansson without enthusiasm, comparing her to a funny pig from a Disney cartoon. However, many directors were able to discern something special in her. First, Robert Redford invited her to play in the movie “The Horse Whisperer” – about a girl who was seriously injured after falling from a horse. And soon the unusual actress was noticed by Sofia Coppola, who was just beginning her career in directing. This is how Scarlett Johansson got into the film Lost in Translation – the story of two lonely Americans who met in the middle of Tokyo. The famous actor Bill Murray became Scarlett’s partner. And 19-year-old Johansson herself has also become a world star.

Girl with character

After that, notable roles fell on the young actress like a cornucopia. Perhaps due to the fact that Scarlett Johansson is not a canonical Hollywood beauty, she was often invited to so-called art-house projects, or, more simply, to films for intellectuals.

So, Johansson became the muse of director Woody Allen for several years, starring in three of his films: “Match Point”, “Sensation”, “Vicky, Christina, Barcelona”. Evil tongues said that the attention of the American classic of cinema completely blew the roof off the young actress, who became scandalous and arrogant.

Surely the public recognition of her sexuality in all parts of the globe also affected Johansson’s character. It seems that all the men’s magazines have awarded her honorary titles. Scarlett herself put all her charm in one capacious formulation: “I am curvy and self-confident.”

Although any other girl in her place could lose this confidence. With a height of 160 cm, Scarlett weighs 57 kilograms. But she’s not going to change anything at all. In an interview, she even listed her shortcomings with some ecstasy: cellulite, nibbled nails, stoop. But all this did not stop her from gaining the attention of such men as Mark Wahlberg, Josh Harrnet, Benicio Del Toro …

It seems that almost every partner on the set has become a victim of her charm. So, Ben Affleck for the sake of Johansson almost left his wife, and Justin Timberlake, they say, it was because of her that Cameron Diaz left.

All these novels were bright and fast-paced. But only once did they develop into something serious. In 2007, Scarlett married actor Ryan Reynolds. It seemed to both of them that this is a real feeling for life. However, not a trace of great love was left soon.