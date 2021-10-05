Scarlett Johansson made up with Disney // Jewish.Ru – Global Jewish Online Hub

Scarlett Johansson has resolved her disagreement with Disney over royalties for Black Widow. The parties did not disclose the details of the agreement, however, both the actress and the film company stressed that they intend to resume cooperation. “We appreciate Johansson’s contributions to the Marvel Universe and look forward to working with her on future projects, including Disney’s Tower of Horror,” said Disney CEO Alan Bergman (quoted by The Hollywood reporter). This is a film that Disney announced in June this year, before the conflict with Johansson. The actress was supposed to play the main role in the film and become one of the producers.

In July of this year, actress Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the movie Black Widow, filed a lawsuit against Disney, accusing the company of violating a contract and harming its financial interests. The reason for the lawsuit was the situation around the premiere of the film. According to the actress, her contract with Marvel assumed a percentage of the box office in cinemas and did not provide for the premiere online streaming of the film. Meanwhile, Black Widow’s screening took place on the Disney + platform at the same time as it premiered at the cinema, which Johansson said slashed her film royalties.

After filing a lawsuit against Johansson, representatives of the Walt Disney Company said that the animated musical Encanto, as well as the films Eternal, West Side Story, and others released in 2021, will first appear on the screens of cinemas, and only then will appear on streaming services.