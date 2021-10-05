Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to the Black Widow

MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Actress Scarlett Johansson, who is now actively promoting the blockbuster "Black Widow", became a guest on the talk show "Good Morning America". In a conversation with the presenters, she said that she would miss her heroine – spy Natasha Romanoff and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. The upcoming action movie will be Johansson's final work as a super spy and hitman. The actress has been playing this role since 2010, when she first played the Black Widow in Iron Man 2. According to the two-time Academy Award nominee, she is now experiencing mixed emotions as she bid farewell to her role. "It is both joyful and sad at the same time," she said. The actress added that she is proud of how the action movie "Black Widow" has turned out. She is confident that she and the crew managed to complete this story "on a high note." Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, Natasha Romanoff will have to face her past and enemies. Her family will help her in this fight. The action movie is released in Russia on July 8, 2021.

MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Actress Scarlett Johansson, who is now actively promoting the blockbuster “Black Widow”, became a guest on the talk show “Good Morning America”. In a conversation with the presenters, she said that she would miss her heroine – spy Natasha Romanoff and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

The upcoming action movie will be Johansson’s final work as a super spy and hitman. The actress has been playing this role since 2010, when she first played the Black Widow in Iron Man 2.

According to the two-time Academy Award nominee, she is now experiencing mixed emotions as she bid farewell to her role. “It is both joyful and sad at the same time,” she said.

“I have spent an incredible decade working with the Marvel team, which has become my family. I will miss that I no longer see them every one and a half to two years,” Johansson said.

The actress added that she is proud of how the action movie “Black Widow” has turned out. She is confident that she and the crew managed to complete this story “on a high note.”

“This film is so different from any other Marvel blockbuster that we have done before that, as I said, parting with all this is bittersweet,” – said the actress.

Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, Natasha Romanoff will have to face her past and her enemies. Her family will help her in this fight.

The action movie will be released in Russia on July 8, 2021.

