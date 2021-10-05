https://ria.ru/20210729/skarlet-1743525282.html

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release

WASHINGTON, July 29 – RIA Novosti. Actress Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for a breach of contract for showing Black Widow online, local media reported. The suit was filed in a Los Angeles court on Thursday. According to a document cited by The Washington Post, the actress’s contract for filming the film provided for a reward depending on the box office of the film in cinemas and did not provide for the premiere online streaming of the film. is part of the Disney group of companies) to prevent Mrs. Johansson from taking full advantage of her contract with Marvel, “- quotes the publication of an excerpt from the statement of claim. According to Indie Wire, the film” Black Widow “, released in theaters and on the Disney + 9 platform July, raised $ 318 million, well below expectations. According to the US Theater Owners Association, the low box office was largely a consequence of the film’s online release. According to the lawsuit, the actress’s representatives were interested in negotiating new terms and finalizing the contract, but neither Marvel nor Disney responded to this. According to the Washington Post, the release of the picture on the Disney + platform could “cost” Johansson more than $ 50 million.

