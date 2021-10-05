Having triumphantly performed in Cannes with the French Gazette, director Wes Anderson gathers another star cast for the filming of a new film

Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Lost in Translation) will star in Wes Anderson’s new film (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs), whose name is still kept secret, writes Hypebeast.

The actress will join an already impressive cast: Adrian Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

The release date of the new film is unknown.

Johansson previously worked with Anderson in his puppet cartoon “Isle of Dogs”, where she voiced the character Mindalka, so participation in the upcoming film will be her acting debut with the director.

Premiere of Wes Anderson’s tenth film “French Gazette. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun ”took place on July 12 at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Timothy Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Owen Wilson (Marley and Me), Saoirse Ronan (Atonement, Lady Bird), Christoph Waltz ( Inglourious Basterds “), as well as the actors who will appear in the director’s next project – Tilda Swinton, Adrian Brody and Bill Murray.

The Russian premiere of the French Vestnik is expected on October 21.