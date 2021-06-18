See what the daughters of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling look like now

Esmeralda and Amanda have grown noticeably

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most private couples in Hollywood. We only know how their daughters, six-year-old Esmeralda and five-year-old Amanda, look like thanks to the paparazzi: the star mother never publishes family pictures, and her father does not conduct social media at all. Recently, the famous family could not even be caught by the reporters, but recently Mendes with the grown children still got into their lenses.

Eva Mendes with children

Now the whole Gosling-Mendes family spends time in France: while Ryan is filming the new film by Anthony Russo “The Gray Man”, Eva, along with the girls, goes sightseeing.

The family trip could have taken place earlier, but due to the pandemic, the production of the upcoming action movie was delayed. Soon, according to Variety, the crew of the “Gray Man” will move to Prague, where we may again be able to see Ryan and Eve’s rare exits with their children.