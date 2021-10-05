Shiba Inu Up 70% Beating Dogecoin | Blockchain24

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stunned the cryptocurrency community with its star, skyrocketing over 70% in one day. The daily trading volume of the Shiba Inu also increased significantly, exceeding $ 5 billion, and the coin entered the top five most actively traded.



Image courtesy of tradingview.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was created as an offshoot of Dogecoin (DOGE), has managed to significantly outperform the original canine cryptocurrency, which is currently up 10% in the last 24 hours.

According to ranking site CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu recorded a huge increase in their daily trading volume, which skyrocketed to $ 5.9 billion.

An impressive figure first made this cryptocurrency the fifth (after Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum and the stablecoin Binance USD), and then the fourth in terms of daily trading volumes. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is even ahead of Binance USD in this metric.



The 5 most actively traded digital assets in the last 24 hours. Source: coinmarketcap.com

The success of a cryptocurrency can be attributed to listings. In mid-September, the coin began trading on the Coinbase exchange.

However, despite impressive gains in recent years, Shiba Inu is still 64% below the all-time high of $ 0.00003791 reached on May 10.

