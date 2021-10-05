showman told why the gymnast leads a reclusive lifestyle, latest news :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Alina Kabaeva has not been seen on Russian television for a long time. Showman Denis Smirnov explained what was the matter.

Once Alina Kabaeva was a renowned gymnast and was rightfully considered the best in her field. She became Olympic champion in 2004 in Athens, as well as multiple world champion. Her younger colleagues looked up to her, and rivals followed her example.

After completing her career, the girl immediately disappeared from television screens. It is known that now she is engaged in staging various shows with the participation of gymnasts from all over the country, but, unfortunately, she has not given interviews and has not been published for a long time.

Showman Denis Smirnov suggested that this was due to the age of the former athlete. Apparently, the actor decided that Kabaeva was no longer in the same shape as before.

“Well, she has become old already,” Smirnov replied to the Dni.ru correspondent when asked why the once popular gymnast now leads a reclusive lifestyle.

By the way, not everyone agrees with the presenter’s opinion. The champion still has many fans who admire her and her work. Girls who begin their sports careers try not to miss the shows that their idol makes.

There are also those who are sure that the star disappeared due to the fact that it was difficult for her to test fame, and now she wants to hide from prying eyes and take care of herself. Recall that Alina Kabaeva completed her career in 2007.

