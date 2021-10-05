“Spartak” confirmed Fedun’s departure for treatment in Germany :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head of the club’s press service said that in Germany Fedun “deals with various issues, including those related to health.” Telegram channels previously reported that the businessman has problems with the cardiovascular system

Read us on News News

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / POOL / TASS



The owner of the Moscow football club “Spartak” Leonid Fedun is now really in Germany, where he is undergoing treatment. This was stated by the head of the club’s press service Dmitry Zelenov.

“Leonid Fedun is indeed in Germany, dealing with various issues, including those related to health. But let’s respect privacy, we will not comment on the details, ”Zelenov said in the club’s statement.

Businessman Malofeev denied interest in buying Spartak



Earlier, the Telegram-channel “Kremlin Mamkovved” reported that 65-year-old Fedun is in Germany for treatment. According to the channel, cardiologists banned Fedun from attending the team’s matches due to a sharp deterioration in the work of the cardiovascular system.

Leonid Fedun has owned Spartak since 2004.

The last time he attended the Spartak home game was on September 15, when the Moscow club lost to the Polish Legia (0: 1) in the Europa League group stage match. On September 25, he was absent from the home game of the ninth round of the RPL against Ufa (2: 0).