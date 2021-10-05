Spartak – Metallurg Mg. Forecast and bet for 4.54 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Spartak will host Metallurg Mg. The game will take place at the Megasport Arena on October 5. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Spartak – Metallurg Mg: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Spartacus”

In 14 matches, the Moscow team managed to take 16 points from the opponents. In the standings of the Western Conference, she moved up to fourth place.

In the starting three games of the season, held at the Megasport Arena, Spartak managed to win. But after a bouncy start, the red-whites more often merged with their rivals.

First defeat wards Boris Mironov suffered in the game with Salavat Yulaev (1: 2). And after the victory over Barys on September 11 (4: 1), the “gladiators” lost in five matches out of seven.

The last loss of points by Spartak was recorded in the confrontation with Dynamo Moscow (3: 6). Having recovered from the failure in the derby, the red and white were able to give two good meetings, in which they beat Neftekhimik (5: 1) and Severstal (2: 0).

Metallurg Mg

Representatives of the South Urals, after 13 games played, have 24 points on their account. These incredible numbers make the team number one in the Eastern Conference table.

At the start of the regular tournament Metallurg Mg celebrated a couple of victories, after which he experienced a major defeat against Salavat Yulaev (2: 7).

But the team Ilya Vorobyov quickly forgot that failure and gave ten victories in a row. This series started with three home matches, after which Magnitka won three times away.

Having returned to their home walls by the end of September, Metallurg Mg finished with CSKA (4: 0), Barys (4: 3) and Avtomobilist. And in the away match on October 3, the Foxes upset Dynamo Moscow (4: 2).

Forecast and rate

Spartak’s victory is estimated at 2.92, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of Metallurg Mg – 2.15…

Residents of Magnitogorsk continue to kill any opponents that fall out to them in the game calendar. In eight games out of nine previous ones, Magnitka scored at least 4 goals and won by 2+ goals …

Unstable “Spartak” after two won home matches may also suffer from the leaders of the East. Our forecast and bid – victory of Metallurg Mg with a handicap of -2 for 4.54.