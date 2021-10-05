Spartak responded to the arrest of a fan after the incident in Grozny :: Football :: RBC Sport

The club said it was in control of the situation so that the fan returned to Moscow safe and sound.

Photo: Global Look Press



“Spartak” keeps under control the situation with the detained in Grozny after the match with “Akhmat” fan of the “red-whites”, said the head of the club’s press service Dmitry Zelenov.

“You know the court decision – article 20.1 of the Administrative Code, ten days. We keep the situation under control so that after the expiration of the arrest period, the person returns home safe and sound. As far as we know, a comrade of the detainee decided to stay in Grozny for this time, ”Zelenov said in the club’s statement.

The tenth round match between Tinkoff and the Russian Premier League (RPL) was held in Grozny on October 3 and ended with Spartak’s victory with a score of 1: 0. In the Telegram channel “Visiting Notes” information appeared that at the match “Akhmat” – “Spartak” two fans of the Moscow team were beaten, and a short video was also published where employees with the “A.A. Kadyrov’s regiment” stripes surrounded the fallen man.

The trial of the detained fan took place in Grozny on October 4. He was convicted under Art. 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (minor hooliganism) and was arrested for ten days. A fan is serving his sentence in the capital of Chechnya. The maximum term of arrest under this article is 15 days.

Later, RPL security director Alexander Meitin said that the Spartak fan was in an inadequate state: he insulted people on ethnic grounds and tried to beat the doctors who were helping him. According to Meytin, no one beat the fan.