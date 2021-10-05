Stars who were poor as children – photos, details – Glamor – tsn.ua

Not all stars were born into wealthy families.

Fans of famous Hollywood stars often dream of their fame and money.

So, they have luxury homes, cars and entire dressing rooms of branded luxury outfits. However, few people know that many celebrities grew up in extreme poverty and “blood and sweat” achieved their success.

The editors of the TSN.ua website have prepared a selection about the stars who were poor in childhood.

Demmy Moor

Demi Moore / instagram.com/demimoore

Due to the difficult financial situation, actress Demi Moore was forced to leave school and went to work as a model. So, even before her birth, her father left the family, and her mother began to abuse alcohol from grief. The new lover of the mother of the future star was also a lover of alcohol. The couple had a lot of debt, so they began to constantly move from place to place. Subsequently, the stepfather died, and Demi and her mother did not even have enough money to buy food. For a very long time, Moore earned a penny. However, once a neighbor in the hostel, the future actress Nastassja Kinski, invited her to go to auditions for a low-budget series together. This is how Demi got into the movies.

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan / Associated Press

Little Jackie Chan’s family was constantly starving. They say that once it became so difficult for them that they were ready to sell the future actor, however, they changed their minds. At the age of 6, the boy went to study at the cheapest theater school. Subsequently, Chan became interested in kung fu and discovered his stunt talent.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez / instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez grew up in the Bronx in the family of a programmer and a kindergarten teacher. Together with two sisters, they lived in a tiny apartment. There were times when parents were out of work. But, despite the poverty, they supported J. Lo in the desire to become an artist and raised money for dance lessons.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio / Associated Press

Leonardo DiCaprio grew up in a dysfunctional neighborhood, where there were prostitutes, crimes and shooting were constantly committed. His mother worked several jobs to feed her son. She gave the last money so that he would prepare for the casting. For some time, he starred only in commercials, but soon Leo was waiting for a real gift of fate – a role in a film with De Niro.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker / Getty Images

The star of the series “Sex and the City” was born into a large family where her father’s salary was not enough for all needs. Despite being poor, Sarah’s mother still raised some money to give her talented daughter to dance and sing. Already at the age of 11, she was given a small role in the play, thanks to which she was noticed.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves / Associated Press

When Keanu was three years old, their drug-addicted father abandoned them. Due to the constant search by the mother for a new lover, the family constantly wandered around the world and got into various troubles, from drug problems to school truancy. Reeves was raised by his grandparents, who did not have enough money. When Keanu was once again expelled from school, he moved away from his family and settled in the basement of his girlfriend Pam’s house. It is not known what would have happened to the star, but he was accidentally invited to the cinema, to stand in front of the camera at the gate. He liked this experience so much that the guy found his ex-stepfather and asked him to give him at least a small role.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez / Getty Images

When Selena was born, her father was 17 and her mother was 16. Her parents divorced five years later. The singer said in an interview that they lived very poorly. But, despite this, my mother did everything for her daughter.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry / Associated Press

Actress Halle Berry was born in such a remote area of ​​Cleveland that she even got her name in honor of the greatest monument of that place – Halle’s Department Store. The family always had no money – the father often drank and threw up his hands. When the future actress grew up, she left home. At first, she had to live in a homeless shelter and earn extra money in a store, while attending a film studio. Soon, the beauty was noticed and given a small role in the series.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber / Associated Press

The singer’s mother was 18 years old when she gave birth to Justin. She quarreled with the child’s father, and in order to feed herself and her son, she worked at several jobs. As a child, the star had to sleep on a sofa bed in a one-room apartment.

Read also:

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link