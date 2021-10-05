https://ria.ru/20210630/johnwick4-1739103186.html

Started shooting the action movie “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves

Actor Shamir Anderson, who is involved in the action movie “John Wick 4”, posted a post on his Instagram and announced the start of filming. RIA Novosti, 30.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Actor Shamir Anderson, who is involved in the action movie “John Wick 4”, posted a post on his Instagram and announced the start of filming. The director of the tape is Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three parts of the tape about the dangerous adventures of a retired mercenary (Keanu Reeves). Written by Shay Hatten (Army of Thieves) and Michael Finch (November Man). The premiere of the film is scheduled for the end of May 2022, unless there are further restrictions related to the coronavirus. Last August, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer revealed that the studio is working on the fourth and fifth installments of the franchise. They will be filmed in a row.

