Steiner: I’m sure our riders are ready for the stage in Turkey

Gunther Steiner, Head of Haas F1, summed up the results of the Russian stage of the championship, and also shared expectations related to the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix…

Question: Can you tell us how tight the schedule of Nikita Mazepin was during the days of his home Grand Prix of Russia? By the way, in Sochi, Mik Schumacher had his first retirement in his debut season …

Gunther Steiner: For Nikita, it was a home stage, and the Russian company Uralkali is our title sponsor, so a lot was happening in Sochi. Before and after the weekend in Moscow, Nikita participated in the filming, so now he fully felt what it was like to be a Formula 1 driver.

If we talk about the race weekend itself, then everything was as usual. As in any other Grand Prix, it is always important to get ready quickly after all these extraneous matters, but Nikita did well.

Mick had his first retirement, but he was not discouraged and not upset, because before that everything was going well for him, and there were no technical problems.

Question At the end of the Russian Grand Prix, we saw how important effective interaction between teams and riders, when in the last laps it was necessary to make tactical decisions about the transition to intermediate tires. How do you assess this interaction in the case of Nikita?

Gunther Steiner: I myself was surprised to see how well he and his engineer, Dominic Haynes, worked in making this decision. There was a bustle on the track, and we chose the tactics that seemed optimal at that moment, and changed the tires. Our team manager monitored the development of the meteorological situation on the radar and said that the rain would intensify – and so it happened.

In any case, everything went well, there was no panic, everyone acted very clearly.

Q: Last year’s Turkish Grand Prix was particularly unpredictable – due to the weather, due to the peculiarities of the track coverage and due to the fact that this race has not been held for several years. But for the second year in a row Formula 1 goes to Istanbul: can we say that this time there will be fewer surprises? And what do you expect from your riders, because they have never competed on a Turkish track?

Gunther Steiner: If we talk about the surface of the track, then I heard that it was tidy, so the level of grip should be higher. As for the weather, it is not in my power to change it, and if it rains, then so be it.

Both of our debutants will meet again with a new track, and our approach remains the same. They have already performed on the tracks on which they have not raced before, and coped well with the task, so I am sure that they will be well prepared now.

Question Now there is a lot of talk about the calendar of the next season due to the fact that after the Turkish Grand Prix a meeting of the FIA ​​World Council will take place. What are your hopes for the 2022 championship, do you expect the return to normalcy to continue after two seasons affected by the pandemic?

Gunther Steiner: I want the pandemic to end, and not only for Formula 1, but for the whole world, so that we can return to normal life. I also want the calendar of the season to be stable, because when we know exactly what awaits us, then we can plan everything much better, even if the calendar contains a series of two or three stages in a row.

The FOM did an excellent job so that this year we could overcome the consequences of the pandemic, were able to race with spectators in the stands, so let’s hope to return to normal life. But even if this does not happen yet, the organizers of the championship will find some solutions. I myself am really looking forward to the calendar for 2022 and already in anticipation of the next season.