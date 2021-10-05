Synchronist Romashina announced an offer to work abroad :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Olympic champion said that she was offered to work as a coach. The athlete admitted that she is not yet ready to completely switch to coaching.

Seven-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Svetlana Romashina said that she received an offer to work as a coach abroad. The athlete said this during a master class for young synchronized swimmers in Moscow.

“I have received many different proposals regarding coaching, there are options to work both in Moscow and abroad. Perhaps I will take on the junior team in our club, it will be decided soon, ”TASS quotes Romashina.

At the same time, the athlete said that she was not yet ready to completely switch to the work of a children’s coach.

“If you help, participate in skating, as they say in figure skating, then no problem – I’m open to such suggestions. But I’m not ready to sit on the side yet, ”Romashina noted.

In 2017, she worked as a coach of the Russian national team, then she did not compete due to maternity leave.

Romashina won two gold medals at the Tokyo Games in August 2020 – in teams and duet competitions. She brought her number of gold medals to seven, no Russian athlete won more at the Olympics. The 32-year-old synchronized swimmer has already announced that the Tokyo Games are her last.