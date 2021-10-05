The adopted son of Tom Cruise boasts a large catch in Costa Rica (photos)

The young man is fond of fishing, baseball and practically does not “shine” famous parents.

Connor Cruz, 26, the adopted son of celebrities Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, shared a fishing photo with friends in Costa Rica on a social network.

The picture shows a young man posing with a huge marlin in his hands. However, Connor’s appearance attracts no less attention than the trophy. Most of his face is hidden by a beard, and it is difficult to recognize in him that dark-skinned young man who was remembered by those who followed the life of the guy and his stellar parents, who divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

In the photo he is in sunglasses, beige shorts and a vest with long sleeves.

Cruz Jr. does not often please subscribers with new pictures, and recently these are mainly fishing shots, in which he brags about a large catch.

On Connor’s page, there are practically no photos with foster parents. The only close person for him is his sister Isabella, whom the Cruise-Kidman couple also adopted. Moreover, he publishes both “adult” joint photos, as well as those for children.

When one of the strongest couples in Hollywood broke up, Kidman sued Cruise for $ 10 million during the divorce. The adopted children remained under Tom’s care, and with his participation they became followers of the Church of Scientology.

Cruise’s 28-year-old daughter now lives with her husband, IT consultant Max Parker, in a modest three-bedroom home in Croydon, south London. Neighbors say she prefers a quiet life away from the attention of celebrities. Despite being one of the richest Hollywood stars with a net worth of $ 570 million, Tom does not seem to support his daughter financially.

When the next episode of the film “Mission Impossible” was filmed in London, Tom invited his daughter to live in his luxurious mansion, but she refused.

Bella did not keep in touch with her mother Nicole for a long time after her divorce from Cruz. The most likely reason for this was called the fact that the Hollywood celebrity does not support Scientology, which, following the example of her father, the girl became interested in. Recently, however, she began to like Kidman’s photo on social media, and fans speculate that the women are on their way to reconciliation.

After her divorce from Tom, Nicole gave birth to two more daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban. Cruz has his only natural daughter, Suri, who was born to him by actress Katie Holmes. She is now 14 years old.

Recall that Tom Cruise began a relationship with British actress Hayley Atwell. They starred together in the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise and Haley is twenty years younger than 58-year-old Tom.