The Averina sisters won their first tournament after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo: the scores are fantastic!

Dina Averina won the first tournament after the Tokyo Olympics. Arina took second place, but, like her sister, she scored fantastic points for an individual all-around.

Despite the not the highest level of competition among the participants of the tournament, the girls showed that they are in excellent shape and are ready to perform at the World Championships, which will be held in Japan at the end of October.

But weren’t the judges too generous in assessing the Russians?

Incredible scores

Dina and Arina Averin took first and second places at the Olympico Cup 2021 tournament, which is taking place in Moscow. Another Russian woman took third place Lala Kramarenko.

For the Averins, this tournament was the first after the Olympic Games – 2020 in Tokyo, where Dina sensationally became only the second, and Arina took only fourth place.





In the individual all-around at the Olympico Cup, the Averins managed to score amazing points for their programs. Dina’s final result is 113,700 points, and she received the maximum possible points for exercises with the ball. On account of Arina – 111,900 points.

For comparison: the winner of the 2020 Olympics Linoy Ashram in Tokyo received 107,800 points for the all-around, Dina and Arina – 107,650 and 102,100, respectively.

On the one hand, the first two places of the Averins in the tournament are not very surprising. The Olympico Cup is usually attended by novice athletes, whose level is clearly lower than that of multiple world champions in rhythmic gymnastics. Nevertheless, the Averins showed that, almost two months after the Olympic Games, they are in excellent shape.

“I rested a lot for myself, more than a week. My back does not bother, I do not feel pain. Itself is shocked. Today the doctor who treats me came, watched me from the rostrum and said that it was something incredible that I was capable of this during my speech, ”Dina Averina told RIA Novosti.

“Thoughts to end a career were”

After the scandal with the refereeing at the Tokyo Olympics, the Averins talked about the possible end of their sports career, but after the tournament in Moscow it became clear that the gymnasts were not going to leave the sport so far. The sisters have already announced that they will perform at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which will be held from October 27 to 31 in Japan. But the Olympic revenge will not work: the Israeli Lina Ashram will not perform at this championship.





“Thoughts to end my career were primarily due to the fact that we were afraid of the same refereeing. This is one of the main reasons. Irina Aleksandrovna convinced us to stay, and thanks a lot to her. As you can see, we are here again and again performing.

We changed the music in the clubs exercise and decided to return the old tape. I am very glad that Irina Aleksandrovna decided to return Time Forward to me. I am proud to do this exercise, I go out to it with a special mood and energy “, – quotes the words of Arina Averina” Match TV “.

Now the main thing is that there are no problems with refereeing at the World Championships. It is clear that at the tournament in Moscow everything is loyal, at home. In Japan, things will be much stricter in two weeks. I would like to believe that the Moscow scores will not turn Dina and Arina Averin’s heads, they will not lift them to heaven, because the international team of judges may try to hard land our stars.

“Now we are preparing for the World Cup”

It is possible that we will see the Averin sisters at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This has already been told by both the athletes themselves and the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova.



“It was hard to start training. And when we entered the regime, we began to prepare for the competition, everything was forgotten. Today I was happy to perform for myself, for spectators, for judges, for coaches. Even at the Olympics there were no spectators, but here they were and so supported. I wanted to perform and perform even more.

Now we are preparing for the World Championship, which will also be held in Japan. And it’s too early to think about the Olympic Games in Paris. If health permits, we will prepare.

I just came one day and said: “Irina Aleksandrovna, let’s change the clubs” and offered her this music. Why not, something new. We played clubs to this music two or three years ago, but then we changed them. Then she also performed under her in the demonstration, “- quotes Dina Averina” Match TV “.