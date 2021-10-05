The best roles of Kate Winslet

Today one of the most talented actresses in the world cinema turns 46

Titanic (1997) – Rose













In 1997, director James Cameron directed a film of unprecedented grandeur about the epic romance between 17-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet) and 20-year-old Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) aboard the world’s largest passenger liner that crashed on its maiden flight. … For the iconic role, Winslet was nominated for an Oscar-1998, but lost the victory to Helen Hunt, who played in the comedy “It Can’t Be Better”. And yet, in the hearts of the audience, the replica of her heroine remained: “I will never let you go, Jack.”

“Pretty Woman” and other reference rom-coms that are worth watching even for skeptics of the genre Read

Sacred Smoke (1999) – Ruth

In the psychological drama Jane Campion, Keith Winslet plays a young Australian, Ruth, an adherent of the Indian religious cult, whose parents hire an American zombie expert (Harvey Keitel) to help her forget about the sect. The British actress played with believability and taste, giving a powerful rebuff to critics who did not imagine her as a passionate and fanatical seductress after Rose in Titanic. The film won a prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) – Clementine

In the brilliant film by Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, Kate Winslet played the role of Clementine – an impulsive and eccentric girl who loves adventures and dyes her hair different colors. Once she met Joel (Jim Carrey), she found herself in a loop of vivid and painful love experiences. Fortunately, in a surreal world where a couple lives, you can erase unwanted memories and start from scratch. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has won over 30 festival awards, including an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

What to watch in the fall: the main series of the new season Read

The Reader (2008) – Hannah

For the role of Hannah Schmitz – the illiterate supervisor of Auschwitz who had an affair with a 15-year-old teenager (David Cross) – Kate Winslet received her first Oscar. Although the drama directed by Steven Daldry, based on Bernhard Schlink’s bestselling book of the same name, has been widely criticized for its implausibility, it is difficult to argue with its emotional power, which throws the viewer into rapture and overwhelming feelings of sadness.

Mildred Pierce (2011) – Mildred

For her leading role in the HBO series, Kate Winslet received another prestigious Emmy award. Her character, Mildred, is a single mother who is forced to run a restaurant business during the Great Depression. But this story is not about feminism or the thorny path to success, it tells about the unpredictable twists and turns of human destiny. “Mildred Pierce” practically follows the visual style of the cinema of the golden age of Hollywood and looks literally in one breath, especially since there are only 5 episodes in the mini-series.

Kramer vs. Kramer and Other Family Crisis Films Read

Haute Couture Revenge (2015) – Tilly

“Revenge Haute Couture” (or as the name of the film is also translated, “Dressmaker”) is an impeccable choice for the mood when you want to watch a light and funny movie with an unpredictable outcome. In the center of the plot is the heroine Kate Winslet, fashion designer Tilly. She returns to the city of childhood, from where she left very young. Locals take her with hostility, but the talented girl has enough charm and wit to change that. Despite the trivial plot, the ending of the film will make you think seriously about the dogmas of morality and fair retribution.

Meir of Easttown (2021) – Meir

In April of this year, one of the brightest projects in the portfolio of Kate Winslet, Meir from Easttown, was released. Her heroine, a police officer from a small sleepy town in Pennsylvania, turned out to be absolutely authentic: with a convincing accent, a whole bunch of emotional clamps and a clubfoot gait. Meir will have to investigate the strange murder of a 17-year-old girl, while raking up no less tragic events in his own personal life. For her role in the HBO series, Winslet received another Emmy.