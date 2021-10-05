The clubs from Manchester have the most expensive rosters in the world. Abramovich’s footballers are third in total value

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
96

The International Center for Sports Research (CIES) has published a ranking of football clubs based on the estimated total player value. The list includes teams from the top 5 European leagues.

In the calculations, an algorithm specially developed by the center was used. All values ​​are current as of October 1. On-loan footballers were not included in the ranking.

The first two positions were taken by clubs from Manchester: the leader is Manchester City with a squad for 1.280 billion euros; followed by Manchester United (€ 1.214 billion). Closing the top three of the richest clubs is another representative of the English Premier League (Premier League) – Chelsea, whose players are estimated at 946 million euros. Since 2003, the London club has been owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich – the purchase of the Blues cost him $ 233 million at that rate.

There are four other English clubs in the top twenty: Liverpool in sixth place (868 million euros), Tottenham in 13th (586 million euros), Arsenal in 14th (896 million euros), Leicester in 16th (480 million euros).

Barcelona, ​​which has yet to pay off all transfers to other clubs, is the fourth most valuable squad in the world at € 896m. Bayern, 5 million euros behind, are in fifth position. Real Madrid, whose players are estimated at 846 million euros, are in seventh place in the ranking. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a € 808m squad is eighth.

In the top 20 of the ranking, four clubs represent the Spanish La Liga (Atlético and Sevilla in addition to Barcelona and Real); three – the German championship (Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig apart from Bayern), one – French. Three more teams play in the Italian Serie A: Inter and Milan took 17th and 18th positions in the list, Roma rounded out the top twenty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here