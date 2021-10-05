The clubs from Manchester have the most expensive rosters in the world. Abramovich’s footballers are third in total value

The International Center for Sports Research (CIES) has published a ranking of football clubs based on the estimated total player value. The list includes teams from the top 5 European leagues.
In the calculations, an algorithm specially developed by the center was used. All values are current as of October 1. On-loan footballers were not included in the ranking.
The first two positions were taken by clubs from Manchester: the leader is Manchester City with a squad for 1.280 billion euros; followed by Manchester United (€ 1.214 billion). Closing the top three of the richest clubs is another representative of the English Premier League (Premier League) – Chelsea, whose players are estimated at 946 million euros. Since 2003, the London club has been owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich – the purchase of the Blues cost him $ 233 million at that rate.
There are four other English clubs in the top twenty: Liverpool in sixth place (868 million euros), Tottenham in 13th (586 million euros), Arsenal in 14th (896 million euros), Leicester in 16th (480 million euros).
Barcelona, which has yet to pay off all transfers to other clubs, is the fourth most valuable squad in the world at € 896m. Bayern, 5 million euros behind, are in fifth position. Real Madrid, whose players are estimated at 846 million euros, are in seventh place in the ranking. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a € 808m squad is eighth.
In the top 20 of the ranking, four clubs represent the Spanish La Liga (Atlético and Sevilla in addition to Barcelona and Real); three – the German championship (Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig apart from Bayern), one – French. Three more teams play in the Italian Serie A: Inter and Milan took 17th and 18th positions in the list, Roma rounded out the top twenty.