The clubs from Manchester have the most expensive rosters in the world. Abramovich’s footballers are third in total value

The first two positions were taken by clubs from Manchester: the leader is Manchester City with a squad for 1.280 billion euros; followed by Manchester United (€ 1.214 billion). Closing the top three of the richest clubs is another representative of the English Premier League (Premier League) – Chelsea, whose players are estimated at 946 million euros. Since 2003, the London club has been owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich – the purchase of the Blues cost him $ 233 million at that rate.