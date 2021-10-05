The decision to rent a Black Widow will be made at the last moment

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow)

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney, said that the decision on theatrical distribution of the Black Widow adaptation of the comic strip starring Scarlett Johansson will be made “at the last minute”, depending on the conditions dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, Capek said this in a televised address against the backdrop of the Disneyland amusement park, which opens with restrictions at the end of April. He pointed out that the epidemiological situation often changes:

Several weeks ago, cinemas in New York and Los Angeles were closed. Now they suddenly opened. We still need to see how potential moviegoers react to the opening, stay flexible.

“Black Widow” is an upcoming solo film about a Russian intelligence agent Natasha Romanoff with superhuman abilities. The tape will tell about the events that took place before the meeting of the Black Widow with the Avengers. In the film, in addition to Johansson, played Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winston. The role of Natasha Romanoff in childhood was played by Milla Jovovich’s daughter Ever Anderson.

The tape, presumably, will be the last for Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. As the director of the film, Kate Shortland, hinted, another character could take the place of the heroine – the spy Elena Belova, whose role in the solo album about the Black Widow was played by Florence Pugh.