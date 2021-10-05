The end of the Italian super series, or Spain wants revenge!

On Wednesday 6 October, the European Championship semi-finalists will meet at a similar stage in the League of Nations playoffs. Will the Spaniards interrupt the Italians’ record winning streak?

Is Italy invulnerable?

In September, the Italian national team achieved an exceptional achievement. During another pause for international games, the team first repeated and then surpassed the world record for the number of matches without defeat in a row. Azzurra’s unbeaten streak has grown to 37 games! The previous record was held by the national teams of Brazil and Spain. Both teams have not lost over 35 matches: the first – in the segment from 1993 to 1996, and the second – from 2007 to 2009. The Italians have not been inferior to anyone for more than three years: the last time the national team suffered a setback in a meeting with Portugal (0: 1) within the League of Nations in 2018.

True, in the qualifying matches for the World Cup, the Italians did not at all look like an invulnerable team. On closer inspection, the latest results of the European champions do not look as rosy as the statistics suggest. Roberto Mancini was hardly pleased, for example, with the loss of points in the meeting with the Bulgarian national team (1: 1), given the colossal class gap between the rivals. And the goalless draw in the match with Switzerland (0: 0) was the first time in almost a year when the Italians, under the current coach, failed to score a single goal. There have been four such matches in total, including the aforementioned defeat and a draw in the matches against Portugal in 2018, as well as a “zero” against Poland in 2020.

In September, the Italians, as expected, improved in the match against the modest Lithuania (5: 0), however, from the last two games, as they say, there remained a residue. Of course, there can be no talk of any crisis. Two draws, if desired, can even be attributed to a coincidence, especially remembering what miracles the Bulgarian and Swiss goalkeepers worked in those matches: Jan Sommer, for example, even took a penalty kick! The point is, rather, something else. It’s just that the Italians reminded that you can play against them – the heroes of the Euro can also give up the slack.

Spain on Euro: correcting mistakes

The game between the national teams of Spain and Italy at the European Championship, in general, testified to the same thing. In the main time, the rivals were at least equal, and in many respects the “red fury” even surpassed the rival. It was not for nothing that after winning the 11-meter series, Roberto Mancini wanted to “take off his hat to the Spanish national team”: she really fought with dignity. Before the upcoming meeting of the two teams in the semifinals of the League of Nations, the Italian coach admitted that against the Spaniards his charges at Euro “had the hardest time”, putting them even higher than the English finalists.

The main problem of the Spanish national team both in that match and throughout the tournament was poor implementation. In the combination game, as Mancini noted, the Spaniards today have no equal: only they managed to achieve positional dominance over the Italians at the Euro, beating them in possession (70:30) and the number of assists per game (908 versus 387). At the same time, the Pyrenees were sharper (three chances against one and 1.5 expected goals against 0.76) and, in fact, could have excelled twice in the first half, but in the end it was they who had to recoup. In terms of the number of missed opportunities, Spain has no equal on the entire continent: in the Euro they created the most chances (28) – and realized the least (28%).

“The team played great, we were better in almost all segments of the game. Everyone considered Italy to be the favorite, but we showed that we are stronger. We have many young footballers, they were able to gain confidence, ”said Sergi Busquets at the time.

If the Spanish youth have gained confidence in the Euro, then it is not enough. Due to poor implementation, the Spanish U-23 team was left without trophies at the Olympics, although they put up the most expensive squad for the tournament, which included six players from the main team at once. The Red Fury reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to Brazil in extra time (1: 2). At the Games, the Spaniards missed 7 of their 13 chances – more than half, and also took first place in hits to the crossbar: in six games they hit the frame five times!

As you know, implementation is the component of the game that is the most difficult to work on: often its lack is associated not with the physical or tactical, but with the psychological component of football. A striking example of this is Alvaro Morata (Juventus), whom compatriot fans have long been hounding for regular mistakes, and he, in turn, performs even worse under pressure. It was he who scored the only goal from the field against the Italians – and then made a fatal mistake in the penalty shootout, which cost the Spaniards a ticket to the final.

How have teams changed?

This time Luis Enrique will not have to defend Alvaro Morata from cheerleading attacks – but the Spanish coach is unlikely to be happy about that. The main striker of the national team will not be able to take part in the game against the Italian national team due to a fresh injury. For the same reason, Morata’s friend in misfortune, Dani Olmo (Leipzig), will also miss the match. The young player was also often criticized for poor implementation: it was he who provided Alvaro with an assist in the match against Italy, and then also failed in the penalty shootout. In the top three with Olmo and Morata at the Euro, the striker Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) regularly performed, to whom the Spanish fans are much more favorable. But he will miss the League of Nations semi-finals due to injury!

Faced with so many casualties, Luis Enrique was forced to shake up the entire line of attack. Apparently, Ferran Torres (Man City), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) will make up the top three attacks in the upcoming match. The substitutes will be Pablo Fornals (West Ham), who previously played for the national team only two meetings, and 18-year-old Jeremi Pino (Villarreal), for whom the game with Italy may become his debut.

Alas, Enrique’s problems with the formation of the squad did not end there. Of those 17 players who entered the field in the Euro semifinals, seven were unavailable for the rematch at once! In addition to Morata, Moreno and Olmo, among them were the best young player of the European Championship – Pedri, full-back Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), as well as midfielders Marcos Llorente (Atlético) and Thiago (Liverpool). Instead, they called, in particular, 20-year-old Brian Gil from Tottenham and 17-year-old Gavi from Barça, who has not previously played for the main team.

Against the background of all these personnel changes, the chances of Spain in the battle with Italy, frankly, do not look very high. Moreover, in the composition of their rival, on the contrary, there are practically no changes. All 11 footballers who started in the Euro semi-final will also take part in the League of Nations semi-final. Of those who came on as a substitute then, only Torino striker Andrea Belotti will miss the next meeting: he scored Italy’s first goal against Spain in the 11-meter series at Euro.

In favor of the “squadra azzurra” is also the fact that the League of Nations match will be held “within its native walls” – and not just anywhere, but on the “San Siro”! In official matches, the Italians have not lost at home already – it’s scary to say! – twenty-one years. The last time the national team was defeated in the Apennines was in the last century: in 1999, the Danes managed to defeat the Italians in qualifying for Euro 2000 (3: 2). In Milan, the team never lost at all, except for pre-war friendly matches (1: 2 in 1925 and 0: 1 in 1911 – against Hungary). In case of victory on Wednesday, Spain will interrupt several incredible series of the opponent at once, but it’s hard to believe in it.

