The end of the series “Jokerita” and a take to the empty net. Highlights October 4: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru talks about the main events of the last gaming day

From “Traktor” to “Traktor”

Finnish Jokerit’s 11-match winning streak was interrupted in Chelyabinsk, where the Jokers lost to Traktor in a series of shots. The same series began about a month ago in Helsinki, when Jokerit beat… Traktor in overtime. 11 victories in a row is a record for the 2021/2022 season, but Metallurg could repeat this streak on Tuesday evening if they beat Spartak in Moscow.

Okulov’s hundred

Forward CSKA Konstantin Okulov became the 95th player in KHL history to score 100 or more goals. To do this, he needed 372 matches, in which he simultaneously gave 122 assists. 79 out of 100 goals he scored for army men, in the list of the best snipers Okulov takes fourth place, and ahead of him Alexander Radulov (91), Kirill Kaprizov (86) and Maxim Shalunov (85).

Take an empty net

Avtomobilist striker scored an unusual double Brooks Masek… In the game against Avangard (5: 2), he threw two goals into an empty net, and in total he scored 4 (2 + 2) points in the game, setting his personal record in the KHL. The second puck became his 50th for Avtomobilist. The League record holders for accurate shots into the empty net are Ilya Kovalchuk and Alexander Radulovwho scored 13 goals.

Kochetkov’s second biscuit

Best goalkeeper MFM-2019 Petr Kochetkov is gradually gaining shape this season. On Monday, his “Torpedo” achieved a dry victory in Novosibirsk, the 22-year-old goalkeeper saved 26 shots and played to zero for the second time in the KHL. He also played his first clean sheet for Torpedo.

Five victories of Dynamo

Last season, Riga “Dynamo” took the last place in the free table, for the entire season the team Peteris Skudra achieved only five victories in regulation time. This season the Latvian team won five matches in just 14 games. Monday wards Sergey Zubov beat “Admiral” (2: 1), the first goal for “Dynamo” was scored by the forward Lukasz Radil…