The ex-president of Lokomotiv called the reason for the coach’s imminent departure from the club :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Nikolai Naumov, the club’s management wants to buy and resell players, and Marko Nikolic objected to this

Lokomotiv head coach Marko Nikolic

(Photo: Mikhail Japaridze / TASS)



Lokomotiv’s management wants to turn the club into a commercial organization aimed at buying and reselling players, and head coach Marko Nikolic did not agree with this concept. This opinion was expressed to RBC Sport by the former president of the Moscow club Nikolai Naumov.

“At the match with Lazio, I saw Nikolic’s complete detachment from the game. Apparently, he was already announced that he was leaving. Most likely, they want to make a commercial project from Lokomotiv, for this they bring new players to the club, who can then be resold, “said Naumov, who was the club’s president in 2007-2010.

Commenting on reports about the imminent departure of the Serb from Lokomotiv, the ex-president expressed the opinion that the task of the new coach would be to “develop and resell” the players.

“Now they are looking for a coach who will develop and resell. At one point Nikolic was given a completely new and unfamiliar command that did not suit him. Nikolic probably objected to them, and the management needs an obedient coach, “said the former president of Lokomotiv.

Naumov ruled out that Domenico Tedesco would come to the club, but suggested that with a high degree of probability the next coach of the team would be a German, controlled by the management.

“It is unlikely that Tedesco will come – he has already inherited in Russia. They will find a new young coach. 80% sure that it will be German, human [Ральфа] Rangnica. This will be the coach with whom he worked, who knows him and who will be obedient in his hands. Maybe not a German, but definitely a man of Rangnik, ”concluded Naumov.

The fact that Nikolic may leave his post, “RBC Sport” previously reported a source close to the coach. According to him, Nikolic will be paid a penalty in the amount of € 3 million. Journalist Nobel Arustamyan reported on his Telegram channel that the reason for leaving was disagreements with the current management of the club, in particular with the head of its sports department Ralph Rangnik.

In the match of the tenth round, Tinkoff – RPL Lokomotiv lost to Rostov on October 3 (1: 2). The club with 17 points after ten games is fourth in the RPL standings. Previously, Nikolic’s team lost to Lazio (0: 2) in the second round of the Europa League.

Serb Nikolic has been taking over Lokomotiv since May 2020. With the “railroad workers”, he took second place in the 2019/20 season, third in the 2020/21 season and won the Russian Cup.