“The ex-wife was recommended to have an abortion.” F. Emelianenko – on the causes of defeats in 2011

Legendary Russian mixed martial arts fighter Fedor Emelianenko talked about the reasons for the defeats in fights with Antonio Silvoy and Dan Henderson in 2011.

“There were certain psychological reasons, the pressure was heavy. The defeats occurred during the pregnancy of my ex-wife Marina with our daughter, Lizochka. Let’s just say – as soon as the medical examinations started, they shouted in every office: “Abortion!” Wherever we went, they said so. Marina had certain minor health deviations.

Experiences, plus other difficult life situations led to this. Wherever we go, no matter what doctors they recommend to us, good doctors. It came to a ridiculous point: Marina goes to the doctor, the doctor takes her card and starts shouting: “Abortion!”

And then the doctor asks: “Who did you come to?” Marina replied: “Well, so and so, to such and such a doctor.” And she answered: “Oh, this is for you through two offices, get out of here.” A man in a position, I went everywhere with her. I had to be very, terribly worried. The Lord ruled in such a way that a healthy little girl was born to us, Marina, thank God, also got better. All was good. When I flew out to fight Henderson, Marina was taken to give birth, her contractions began. All my stay in America was brightened by these certain tones. The girl was born healthy, thank God, but Marina was recovering rather hard after the operation, after the cesarean.

Then I reviewed these battles. It was not even from these defeats that it was hard for me. Two people come out, one leaves the winner. It was a shame that the people who were around me, rode with me, swore eternal friendship, devotion, when one suddenly sang another song. Up to the point that they wanted to take me to the grandmothers to read, to the sorcerers. I had to urgently clean up my surroundings, ”said Fedor Emelianenko in an interview with the Ushatayka YouTube channel.