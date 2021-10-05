The first footage of the duel between Milonov and Dzhigurda appeared on the Web

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-05/v_seti_poyavilis_pervye_kadry_poedinka_milonova_i_dzhigurdy https://www.znak.com/2021-10-05/v_seti_poyavilis_pervye_kadry_poedinka_milonova_i_dzhigurdy 2021.10.05

A video of a fight between 60-year-old actor Nikita Dzhigurda and 47-year-old State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov appeared on the Web. It was published by the telegram channel “Mash on Moika”.

screen of the video published in the telegram channel “Mash on Moika”

The fight, organized by the Nashe Delo promotion, was held according to the rules of boxing, but wearing gloves for mixed martial arts. In the video, Dzhigurda strikes Milonov, who, apparently, expected the fight to be an ordinary show, and did not expect such an attitude from his opponent.

“I immediately said that I was surprised at the courage of Vitaly Milonov, despite the fact that he is younger and heavier, but everything is clear – he is a deputy, and I am a warrior of light in life, a pagan, a Vedist,” Dzhigurda said. – There are no agreements that it will be pretend. I said that I promise that Vitaly Milonov will not be taken away by ambulance, and the task was just not to accidentally kill the State Duma deputy. “

Vitaly Milonov, who turned out to be the first State Duma deputy to agree to a fight with the actor, has not yet received official comments on the outcome of the fight.

Not without sarcasm, the observers noted that Milonov “checked all the corners, collected several powerful hooks, when it was all over, he left the octagon,” and then took offense at the organizers.

After the meeting, the badly dented Milonov called them “scoundrels”, explaining that he was not ready for such a meeting, although on the eve of the fight they had a special training session with him, Novye Izvestia reports.

