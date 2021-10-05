The first reviews of the comedy “The protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds appeared | news

The comedy “The protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds will be released worldwide only in August, but journalists and film critics have already watched the tape at closed special screenings. Most of them praised the film directed by Sean Levy, praising for its charismatic characters, ease of storytelling and a large number of references to the gaming subculture.

CinemaBlend: “Sean Levy and Ryan Reynolds have created a very funny, touching and funny universe. I am in awe of the movie. I can’t wait to see him again, as some of the moments in him are just overwhelming. ”

Collider: “This is a funny and very enjoyable film, during which I smiled nonstop. They also showed a couple of surprises, from which my jaw just dropped. Better watch it soon to avoid spoilers. “

Rotten Tomatoes: Protagonist is the best video game movie ever made. However, non-gamers will also like it. “

The film “Protagonist” tells the story of a bank clerk who suddenly realized that he was an ordinary NPC in a large-scale video game. He will have to team up with one of the developers to finally stop acting on scripts and save the virtual world from complete destruction. The Main Hero will be released in Russia on 12 August.