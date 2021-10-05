The most expensive formulations and economic subtleties. What’s going on in the football business?

The CIES Sports Research Laboratory has calculated how much the squads of clubs from the top 5 European leagues cost. How are things in the football business in general?

The best of the best

The most expensive of all today is the composition of “Manchester City” – more than a billion euros. And this is not surprising, because the “townspeople” are by all indicators an advanced club that can afford to maintain and attract expensive players. They have an excellent infrastructure, they work great with the fans and, among other things, they achieve results. The latter, however, cannot always be secured with money. For example, Arsenal, as a team going through very difficult times, have a 579 million euro squad and are ranked 8th on the CIES list. Barcelona, ​​with all its problems, is also not lagging behind – it is in 9th place (445 million).

In the top three, in addition to City, also Manchester United (866 million) and PSG (845 million). Of course, English clubs are generally ahead of the rest. Even the players of the unfortunate outsider Norwich cost 87 million euros, and this is more expensive than the squads of far from the most recent clubs in other leagues, such as Athletic Bilbao or Eintracht Frankfurt. The last place is taken by the French “Clermont”, which is in 15th place in Ligue 1: the cost of its composition is less than 10 million euros.

The cost of the compositions is an interesting thing, but it says little. Huge numbers without any basis often provoke superficial judgments. In the football business, meanwhile, quite complex processes are taking place, which cannot be reduced to the fact that the rich spend millions on top football players, and small clubs suffer because of this.

Economic background

In the 20th century, football was a rather dubious business. The clubs spent most of the money they earned to simply cover the costs of their existence. However, with the development of Pay TV, the situation has changed. The better the quality of the broadcasts became, the more people were willing to pay for them. The audience expanded and included not only ordinary football fans, but also wealthy investors who, watching the play of the best teams, also wanted to become a part of this world. Clubs have ceased to depend solely on the attendance of their stadiums. The same Premier League, before the current season, signed a three-year contract for 5 billion euros with broadcasters. The money, as always, will be distributed according to the place in the table, but on average one club will earn about 83 million euros per year.

With the advent of social media, doing business has become even easier. Here clubs can engage in the ideological promotion of their brand, accumulate symbolic capital. However, the post-match interviews of the players with the press service are only the tip of the iceberg. Analyzing big data collected on Twitter or Instagram, managers of Arsenal or Real Madrid draw certain conclusions about the consumer characteristics of their audience and, taking these characteristics into account, create an offer on the market. With the help of social media, a football club can reach its fans anywhere in the world, but more importantly, it can learn all about these fans. Today, the Twitter fanbase accounts for a much larger share of the club’s value than potential visitors to the stadium.

The current economic model, which regulates all financial relations in world football, also allows the clubs to feel at ease. Previously, you had to live within your means. If someone spent conditionally 10 million euros on transfers, then it was this money that had to be covered with some kind of earnings so as not to be at a loss. Now clubs can stretch payments on certain debts. In economics, this process is called depreciation. The financial forecast is becoming a critical element in the life of clubs. Those Glazers didn’t buy Manchester United with their own money. They took out a loan based on the fact that in a few years the club would bring them good profits. And they were absolutely right.

Only financial fair play based on the break-even rule limits the economic activities of clubs today. However, for the giants, this is not too much of a problem, because they receive huge revenues from television and advertisers, and they amortize expenses. At the same time, clubs cannot and will hardly ever be able to fully realize their business potential (even the Super League will not help). The fact is that football is a completely inaccurate science. Transfers do not burn out, coaches turn out to be charlatans, Leicester becomes the champion … And in general, capitalizing on the love of the game is an extremely difficult thing. The same tickets to the stadium (even in England) are much cheaper than they could have cost if prices were formed according to market rules, in accordance with demand and public interest.

Does the money work?

British economist Stefan Szymanski, who is one of the authors of the famous treatise Footballonomics, at one time found out that transfer costs do not greatly affect the results. Again, this is why it comes as no surprise that wealthy and prosperous Arsenal are playing so badly. Football players need motivation, just like any other employee. Based on this, Szymanski reasoned logically that it was necessary to analyze the costs of the team – that is, payroll. They really matter.

Last season in the Premier League, the top four in the league table matched the top four in the salary table. Yes, not quite in the order, but the set of commands matched. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool – these are the clubs that went to the Champions League at the end of the season, and all because they do not skimp on salaries. However, this theory does not always work either. Here you can again come to the example of Arsenal. Last season, he ranked 5th in salary spending, but finished only 8th in the championship. Here outside factors intervene – such as unsuccessful coaching work, a mediocre transfer campaign, the blues of individual players, etc. Football proves once again that it is impossible to calculate anything in it with 100% accuracy.

Not quite capitalism

The grandees these days make and spend huge amounts of money, millions of times the turnover of smaller clubs. Social stratification is growing every year. Someone, of course, does not like it. In the minds of many people, football is still a product of the modern era, with its craving for the ideas of universal equality and achieving goals not through wealth, but through hard work.

However, calling football a capitalist machine is also not entirely correct. After all, it doesn’t even meet all the standards of this economic model. If we consider the world of the most popular game from a critical standpoint, it becomes obvious that it lacks the main thing, which is why we do not like capitalism – it does not exploit the working class. The footballers, who in theory represent this working class, are hammering in decent money that many top managers never dreamed of. You can, of course, say that clubs and their owners are exploiting fans, siphoning money out of them and turning their favorite game into a personal business. But this is not entirely legitimate. It has already been shown that stadium tickets in the top leagues are much cheaper than their market value, and clubs cannot fully realize the economic potential of football. Money is important, but not everything. And that’s great.