The photo from the filming shows how Tom Cruise climbs onto the roof of the train.

2021-04-28

2021-04-28T05: 13

2021-04-28T05: 13

MOSCOW, April 28 – RIA Novosti. Christopher McQuarrie, director of the blockbuster “Mission Impossible 7”, posted on his Instagram page a photo from the filming of the film. The picture captures Tom Cruise, known for rarely working with stuntmen, and more often risking himself for the sake of a spectacular shot. Probably, it is he who performs a dangerous stunt without an understudy this time: in the photo, the actor clings to the roof of a moving train. The director also told subscribers that the filming took place on the railroad in North Yorkshire, and thanked the local authorities for their help. “Mission Impossible 7” will be released in Russia on April 26, 2022.

