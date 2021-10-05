The rose that did not move. 5 Best Screen Images of the Beautiful Kate Winslet | Cinema

A year after the debut and rather loud appearance of Kate Winslet in the movie in the drama “Heavenly Creatures” by Peter Jackson, the actress was invited to play one of the Dashwood sisters in the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility.

At that time, the British woman was only 20 years old. However, the lack of much experience did not prevent Kate from playing the passionate young Marianne, who is not at all like her sister, with whom she has to overcome many trials. Winslet impressed the creators, including director Ang Lee, even at the auditions – instead of a small minor role, she got one of the main ones and coped with it brilliantly. This is confirmed by several prestigious awards and nominations at once: she was noted at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes, and the British Film Academy even awarded Winslet with a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress. Hardly anyone would have thought that the second acting transformation would be so successful for Kate. Further more.

When James Cameron set out to make a film about the most famous shipwreck in history and tell the love story of the wandering artist Jack and the unfree heiress of Rose’s great fortune, many guessed that something special was going to come out of Titanic. However, the result exceeded even the wildest expectations.

Today, when it comes to the best roles of Kate Winslet or Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron’s picture is sometimes shyly forgotten. Like, the mention of “Titanic” is a cliché, and the tape itself is pure mainstream. However, it is still a great work, thanks in no small part to Winslet. Obviously, without a couple of young and terribly talented actors, the magic of the epic would hardly have worked: there would be no two billion at the box office, no 11 Oscars, no reference love story to cry over and admire anywhere in the world.

Of course, Winslet was nominated for many awards. And yet it is much more important what doors Titanic opened in front of her – it became clear to everyone that the British woman was ready for any role and a wonderful acting future awaited her. And so it happened.

After Titanic, Winslet, unlike those who could not cope with the load of suddenly fallen popularity, continued to appear in notable projects. The Pen of the Marquis de Sade (2000) and Iris (2001) brought her further nominations for prestigious awards. However, there are enough of them in the career of an actress. Winslet was clearly not chasing awards, having agreed to a role in Michel Gondry’s melodrama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In the film, based on a script by Charlie Kaufman, the British woman plays a girl with bright blue hair, the beloved of an extremely melancholic and overly shy Joel. They are destined to forever love and forget each other, hurt and bring happiness.

Despite Kaufman’s unusual and this time appropriately twisted narration, not everyone liked Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In particular, American film critic Andrew Sarris wrote about the wrong casting for the roles and, as a result, the lack of chemistry between Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. However, such assessments were single – Winslet again collected the usual armful of nominations for major awards, including the Oscar. True, she again did not get it, but it was only a matter of time.

2008 was the most successful year for Kate Winslet. One after another, “The Road of Change” and “The Reader” were released, the roles in which are still her acting pinnacle.

As wonderful as Sam Mendes’ melodrama “The Road of Change” was, we had to talk about it in a different context – it was the first on-screen reunion of the legendary couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet since “Titanic”. It seems that the whole world was waiting for this event.



Was he just waiting for the “Road of Change”? This film is not about the beginning of great love, but about its end. In the courtyard of the 50s, a seemingly happy couple lives in the provinces and considers themselves not like the rest of the family. Is it really? It seems that “Road of Change” is the ideal, expected and realistic continuation of “Titanic”: the heroes create a family of the middle class, but over time they realize that romance is very rarely the winner in the fight against the dullness of life. Here the long-awaited awards finally hit the British shelf – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded Winslet a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama.

It just so happened that the role of Hannah Schmitz in the film adaptation of Bernhard Schlink’s bestselling novel “The Reader”, first inherited by Kate Winslet, migrated to Nicole Kidman due to the British delays on the set of “The Road to Change”. However, in January 2008, in the midst of filming, Kidman announced her pregnancy. Two previous attempts to have a child for her ended unsuccessfully, so the actress decided not to risk it. The creators, led by director Stephen Daldry, needed to find another female lead.

The choice fell … again on Kate Winslet. And hardly anyone later regretted it. In the life of a tram conductor, who was a warden in a Nazi concentration camp, a young man who was imbued with love for her suddenly appears. Years later, he becomes a lawyer, and his beloved ends up in the dock for the atrocities in Auschwitz. Now their meeting will take place in a completely different place.

Winslet coped with the role with inspiration – on the screen she created an image full of moral dilemmas of a sentimental and very sensitive woman at once at several stages of her life, separated by moments of horror and happiness. Not surprisingly, after five Oscar nominations, such a role earned her the Best Actress statuette, which should have appeared in the hands of the actress much earlier. The situation is exactly like that of her friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

It is noteworthy that the American Film Academy regarded the role of Hannah Schmitz as the main one, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a minor one. Because of this, in 2009, Winslet went up on stage at the Golden Globes twice: for her supporting role in The Reader and for the lead role in The Road to Change. A unique case.