The Russian authorities have responded to the call of American senators to expel 300 Russian diplomats

The Foreign Ministry and the Federation Council commented to Kommersant on the news of a letter from US senators urging President Joe Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the country if the staff of the US Embassy in Moscow is not expanded. The Foreign Ministry noted that there are not so many Russian diplomats in the United States.

“We will not even remind you that there are not so many Russian diplomats in Washington. Or did the congressmen, not possessing the appropriate knowledge in international relations, also counted Russian diplomatic staff working in the permanent mission to the UN? Another thing is important. Whoever proposes such steps, apparently, is seeking the closure of American missions abroad in Russia. They should be aware that the responsibility for this will lie with them, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

US senators found it unacceptable that there are only about 100 American diplomats in Russia and 400 Russian diplomats in the United States. “This imbalance in the diplomatic mission is unacceptable. Accordingly, Russia should issue enough visas to approach parity between the number of American diplomats working in Russia and the number of Russian diplomats working in the United States, ”the letter says.

The head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told Kommersant that “Russian senators are much more constructive, but they will not tolerate mockery of bilateral relations.”

Chronicle of the diplomatic war between the United States and Russia

This spring, the United States closed consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok. Thus, Moscow has become the last place in Russia where, under certain conditions, an American visa can be obtained. In April, the Russian Federation imposed a ban on the hiring of Russians by the US diplomatic mission in response to US sanctions in connection with cyber attacks and alleged election interference. Russia also expelled ten American diplomats from the country and limited short-term diplomatic travel. Following the ban, the US embassy announced it would stop issuing non-diplomatic visas to Russians. In the summer, the US diplomatic mission in Russia fired 182 employees in the state.

Elena Chernenko