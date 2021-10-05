The Russians admitted who they consider to be real women. On the list of Pugachev and Angelina Jolie – Society – News of St. Petersburg

The best feminine quality is kindness. Cooking and cleaning should be done by both sexes, and on March 8, most will have flowers. The title of a real woman went to Alla Pugacheva.
The pre-holiday poll was conducted by VTsIOM, the results were published on March 4. 27 percent believe that kindness and empathy are what women value most. Sexuality and beauty are in second place, according to 20 percent of those surveyed. The steam should be responsible for the fullness of the refrigerator and the preparation of food on equal terms, according to 65% of the respondents. 28% attributed it to female responsibilities and 2% to male responsibilities. The situation with cleaning is approximately the following: 61% – for equality, 36% – for women, and 1% – for men. With minor repairs, the picture is more unambiguous – 78% believe that this is a man’s duty.
The authors of the survey asked the interlocutors to name someone from actresses, singers and politicians whom they consider to be a real woman. Most often, Alla Pugacheva was called, as a result, she has 6% of the votes. Sofia Rotaru and Valentina Matvienko each have three percent. Irina Khakamada, Valeria, Alisa Freindlikh and Chulpan Khamatova have two each. Angelina Jolie has one percent. 46% offered different options, 58% refrained from answering the question.
A real woman does not owe anything to anyone – this is the opinion of three percent of respondents. The same number voted for the “love children” option. The majority, 32 percent, said: “Protect the family hearth / keep the hearth / create comfort in the house / take care of the family and love the family”.
As a gift on March 8, women are waiting for flowers (33 percent), a voucher (31 percent) and money or a gift certificate (26%).