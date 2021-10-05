The Russians admitted who they consider to be real women. On the list of Pugachev and Angelina Jolie – Society – News of St. Petersburg

The best feminine quality is kindness. Cooking and cleaning should be done by both sexes, and on March 8, most will have flowers. The title of a real woman went to Alla Pugacheva.

The pre-holiday poll was conducted by VTsIOM, the results were published on March 4. 27 percent believe that kindness and empathy are what women value most. Sexuality and beauty are in second place, according to 20 percent of those surveyed. The steam should be responsible for the fullness of the refrigerator and the preparation of food on equal terms, according to 65% of the respondents. 28% attributed it to female responsibilities and 2% to male responsibilities. The situation with cleaning is approximately the following: 61% – for equality, 36% – for women, and 1% – for men. With minor repairs, the picture is more unambiguous – 78% believe that this is a man’s duty.