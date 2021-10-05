“The time has come”: Jennifer Aniston is looking for a new boyfriend

The star of the TV series "Friends" announced that she was ripe for a serious relationship and talked about what qualities she valued in men

TBILISI, 30 Sep – Sputnik. American actress Jennifer Aniston intrigued fans: the star announced that she was ready for a serious relationship and was looking for a new boyfriend. Several years ago, Aniston talked about breaking up with her second husband, actor Justin Theroux. After that, she was repeatedly credited with novels with other colleagues, and some fans believed that the actress wanted to get along with Brad Pitt. But nothing was confirmed, and Jennifer made a new statement. On the air of Radio Andy, Aniston admitted that she likes the lack of commitment to someone, but she is ripe to build a relationship with a new man. “Nobody has paid attention to me yet, but I feel that the time has come. I think that I am ripe to share my life with someone,” – said the actress. She also admitted that she had plenty of time alone with herself and figured out her desires and aspirations. However, Aniston is not ready to look for love in dating apps and believes in casual dating. The actress dreams of her new boyfriend being a kind, confident and generous guy with a good sense of humor. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

