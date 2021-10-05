The UEFA Nations League Super Final begins in Italy. How to win this tournament and how much you can earn from it

Tomorrow in Italy starts the decisive stage of the second draw of the League of Nations. The winner of the trophy will be determined by the results of a mini-tournament with the participation of four teams that won and became the winners of their groups at the preliminary stage. On October 6 at 21:45 Moscow time the national teams of Spain and Italy will meet with each other, their meeting will be hosted by Milan San Siro. In a day at the Juventus stadium in Turin, the Belgians will compete with the French. The match for third place and the final will be held on October 10 in the same Italian cities.
The fundamental point in the League of Nations format is the inevitability of promotion or demotion in class. All 55 teams participating in the tournament were divided into four leagues in accordance with the places they took in the previous draw. In League A, the teams with the highest ratings played, in League D – with the lowest. The smallest was League D, where the organizers included only seven teams; the rest of the Leagues were played by 16 teams. The winners of their groups will move up the league next year; the teams that took fourth places – dropped by the division below.
The group stage matches were held at the end of 2020, two rounds in three stages – in early September, mid-October and November. The Russian national team was seeded in League C and finished the group stage in third position. At the start of the preliminary round, Stanislav Cherchesov’s charges defeated Serbs and Hungarians. The continuation turned out to be less successful: defeat by the Swedes, a draw with the Hungarians, a defeat and a draw with the Turks.
UEFA functionaries call the main task of the League of Nations – to replace friendly matches, devoid of tournament intrigue. The advantages of the new championship are considered to be the strengthening of the sports struggle and the tight schedule of matches – this, according to UEFA, was asked by the coaches of the national teams.
The organizers do not name money as a driving force. The tournament is subject to centralized media rights marketing – in the same mode as distribution during the European Qualifiers games. UEFA believes that such a scheme will stabilize the incomes of the national associations. The division into four Leagues allows the teams to equalize. The trophy is played on odd-numbered years, thus filling the gap between the Euro and the World Championships.
The winner of the tournament will receive a trophy, which is designed in the form of a flag descending around the flagpole. As conceived by the creators, it should personify all 55 national associations of UEFA, whose teams are fighting for victory. The goblet is made of silver with stripes of red, blue, green and yellow on the inside.
“The main thing we wanted to achieve was for people to think about what this trophy was – the people’s summit, the raising of the flag,” Elder Pombinho, creative director of the agency that developed the League of Nations branding, explained to the UEFA website. “When we see how this trophy is raised, it is as if we see the raising of the flags of all countries, the culmination of victory in this tournament.”
The trophy weighs almost 8 kg and reaches a height of 71 cm. Representatives of the Portuguese national team were the first to take a copy of the cup into their collection – in October 2019 they became the best in the final four. In the decisive meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team beat the Netherlands national team (1: 0). The fate of the third place was decided in a penalty shootout: England, after a goalless draw in regulation time, turned out to be more accurate than rivals from Switzerland (6: 5).
The total prize pool for the previous League of Nations draw was € 76.25 million. The winners of the League A groups received 1.5 million euros each, League B – 1 million euros each, League C – 750,000 euros each, League D – 500,000 euros each. This year, UEFA did not report on changes in the amount of financial awards – it is likely that the prize money remained at the same level. In this case, the team that wins on October 10 in Milan will earn an additional 4.5 million euros. The finalist will get one million less. The third-place winner will win a check for 2.5 million euros, and the fourth – for 1.5 million euros.