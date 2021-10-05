The UEFA Nations League Super Final begins in Italy. How to win this tournament and how much you can earn from it

Tomorrow in Italy starts the decisive stage of the second draw of the League of Nations. The winner of the trophy will be determined by the results of a mini-tournament with the participation of four teams that won and became the winners of their groups at the preliminary stage. On October 6 at 21:45 Moscow time the national teams of Spain and Italy will meet with each other, their meeting will be hosted by Milan San Siro. In a day at the Juventus stadium in Turin, the Belgians will compete with the French. The match for third place and the final will be held on October 10 in the same Italian cities.