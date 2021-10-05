The wife of the goalkeeper of the Russian national team announced the separation from her husband and his infidelities :: Football :: RBC Sport

The wife of the goalkeeper of the football Krasnodar Anastasia Safonova said that her husband did not pass the test of “fame, money and women.”

The wife of the goalkeeper of the football club “Krasnodar” Matvey Safonov Anastasia announced the separation from her husband.

“To have a second woman in marriage now seems to be the norm in society. Now we can conclude that not everyone can pass the test of fame, money and women with low social responsibility. The family is no more, ”Safonova wrote in her Instagram story.

The couple was together for seven years, they got married in December 2020. In June of this year, the Safonovs had a daughter.

Safonov is a pupil of Krasnodar; he made his debut in the main team of the club in August 2017. This season the 22-year-old goalkeeper has played nine matches for Krasnodar.

In June, Safonov made his debut in the Russian national team, played two matches at Euro 2020. After the European championship, the new head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, has not yet called the goalkeeper into the national team.