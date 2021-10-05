“This is a theater and a temple of football. At Krasnodar, they will not jump on chairs under AC / DC with beer, “Galitsky reports about the arena – Football

The owner of Krasnodar, Sergei Galitsky, explained why concerts and other non-football events are not held at the stadium of his club.

– Why don’t you make money at the stadium, at the park?

– I don’t earn money now, but spend – these are different periods in my life.

I respect those who make money at the stadium. We have a slightly different approach. This is a football arena in which they will not jump on chairs with beer during an AC / DC concert, trample grass and everything else.

This is for us – maybe we’re a little crazy – the temple of football. And there will be only football, this is our position, it has the right to life.

I understand “Zenith” – they left the field, went out, jumped, did not touch the grass.

– Weddings are held at the Spartak stadium, and seminars are held in Kazan.

– Look, I don’t mind. I am not ready to discuss seminars at Spartak and weddings in Kazan. I’m talking about our position. Each club is entitled to the position that it has.

Our position is a football theater, a football temple. And the fans must wait with aspiration for the meeting with the stadium.

The quality of the herb is very important to us. We can show that football when Okriashvili is on the 93rd, only on such a field, – Galitsky said in “Comments.Show”.

