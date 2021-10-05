This woman achieved equality with men – tennis has been grateful to her for over 40 years.

It was a tough time. 1969-1970 Billie Jean does not win a single Grand Slam and does not seem to be returning to victorious orbit. Moreover, after her knee, her elbow joint ached. But King here was able to go against everything. She selflessly worked on herself, on her physical and psychological health – and in 1971 she returned to the top level. True, it was not without a sacrifice: in order to concentrate on tennis, Billie Jean had an abortion. This spoiled her relationship with her husband, who, moreover, without her knowledge, spoke about the abortion in an interview.