This woman achieved equality with men – tennis has been grateful to her for over 40 years.

Tennis player Billie Jean King has nothing to do with the famous song by Michael Jackson, performing which the artist showed the world the legendary “moonwalk”. Although, by an amazing coincidence, the hit premiered in 1983, when King retired, and he first depicted his gait on stage in Los Angeles, the tennis player’s hometown.
But during his heyday, Billie Jean was popular, perhaps only slightly less than the immortal music of Jackson, and songs were also composed about it – for example, Elton John in 1975. And just as Billie Jean is in the top of the best pop works in the history of mankind, so did Billy Jin was repeatedly included in the tens and hundreds of the most – athletes, American women and simply successful women – at the end of the XX century.
Independent child
The personality in the future star could be noticed even in childhood. At first, of all sports, Billie Jean, nee Moffitt, chose baseball – more precisely, its female version of softball, not some “girl” activity. And only at the age of 11, at the request of her parents, who were upset that their daughter was growing up as a kid, she switched to tennis.
There, however, she also did not want to look like a girl and instead of a dress she went to the court in a T-shirt and shorts. Because of this, Billie Jean was once put out of a group photo – because of which she was not at all upset, reasonably believing that there is no need for individualities to mix with the crowd, even in the photo.
Billie Jean’s dedication was clearly visible in the fact that she, 11, was looking for opportunities to train herself, on public courts in Long Beach, personally negotiating lessons. And the fact that she bought the first racket without the participation of her parents, having accumulated $ 8 from the change. And in the fact that after two years of playing tennis she told the priest that she was going to be not a quiet and meek woman – a mother, wife, housewife – but the best tennis player in the world.
It is not surprising that, having entered the history department of California State University (then – Los Angeles College) in 1961, Billie Jean dropped out in her fourth year, realizing that her fate had nothing to do with the exact sciences. And her main find in the college library was a young man named Larry. In 1965, after two years of romantic encounters, he gave her the surname King.
By that time, the girl had already moved from a group of promising tennis players to a limited contingent of rising stars. In 1961, at the age of 18, she made her Wimbledon debut and immediately won the doubles title with Karen Hance. A year later, Billie Jean in the first round knocked out the first racket of the world Margaret Court from the single grid and again, together with Hance, won a pair.
In 1963, she reached the Wimbledon final for the first time, where she lost to the same Court. And the following fall, the Congress of the US Tennis Association assigned it the first number of the national rating. Billie Jean Moffitt is officially recognized as the main hope of American tennis for the next decade.
Queen of England
The athlete worked out this advance in full – already like Billie Jean King. In 1966, the personal Wimbledon was finally conquered. In the future, the American won five more times on the courts of the lawn tennis club, the last in 1975. In 1967, already in the status of the first racket of the world, King won the US Open for the first time and immediately followed, in January 1968, the Open Australian championship, and in the final destroyed the eternal rival Court – 6: 1, 6: 2.
It was almost impossible to resist King: angry, impetuous, with aggressive and powerful blows, with the ability to pull out impossible balls, she literally drove, trampled her opponents into the court. And she reveled in this truly royal superiority over everyone else.
“I had absolute confidence in myself,” King later recalled. “I knew that I had a weak hit on the line, I knew that my opponent would force me to take these hits, and I knew for sure that in a difficult situation I could hit the line well, and as many times as needed.” “She was the greatest rival I’ve ever known,” admitted Court.
And at that moment a catastrophe almost happened. Even in the course of the next victorious Wimbledon, King began to worry about pain in his left knee. At the US Open, the problems intensified. Billie Jean nevertheless reached the final, but lost in it to Virginia Wade – after which she was forced to undergo surgery to restore the knee cartilage. The doctors’ verdict after her sounded like a sentence: with such a knee, King had no more than two years to play tennis.
Upset feelings
It was a tough time. 1969-1970 Billie Jean does not win a single Grand Slam and does not seem to be returning to victorious orbit. Moreover, after her knee, her elbow joint ached. But King here was able to go against everything. She selflessly worked on herself, on her physical and psychological health – and in 1971 she returned to the top level. True, it was not without a sacrifice: in order to concentrate on tennis, Billie Jean had an abortion. This spoiled her relationship with her husband, who, moreover, without her knowledge, spoke about the abortion in an interview.
However, the tennis player had someone to console: she had already begun an affair with her own secretary, Marilyn Barnett. Back in 1968, Billie Jean realized that she liked women more than men. But it was impossible to admit this to the world. “People told me that if I talked about my inclinations, the women’s tennis tour would be over,” King recalled. – I could not share my feelings even with my parents: they were homophobes. I developed a digestive disorder due to nervousness. “
Only in the early 1980s, when Billie Jean’s relationship with her secretary, which had long been over, suddenly became the subject of a scandalous lawsuit, did she have to reveal the secrets of heart addictions. And only in the 1990s, King was able to talk about it publicly without hesitation.
But in tennis, all these collisions were not reflected – rather, on the contrary, they gave strength. In 1971, after a two-year decline, King quickly returned to the top. In 31 tournaments, she won 112 matches and lost only 13. The victory at the US Open marked the final return to the throne of the King of Women’s Tennis. Precisely the king, not the queen – in all respects.
In 1972, King was named Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year and would surely have made a Grand Slam by winning all four tennis majors in one season. If only she knew in advance that everything would turn out so well for her. In 1972, she won the hated Roland Garros for the first and last time in her career. Then she took another Wimbledon and left no one a chance at the US Open. But the Australian Open, which took place at the very beginning of the year, missed.
“I was 28, I was at the peak of my strength and absolutely should have won all four Majors that season … But the Australian Championship was a minor league tournament in those years, and I was not interested in flying there – I preferred the American series “Virginia Slims,” King later complained about the Grand Slam he had missed.
Already from the next season, King began to squeeze from the podium. A new generation of queens has grown up – Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova. True, it was against the young Evert that Billie Jean won the Wimbledon final in 1973.
“She is the wisest person I have met and she has a vision that people can only dream of. Billie Jean is my mentor, she gave me wise advice and about tennis, and how to communicate with parents, and even how to raise children, although she does not have them, “- said Evert about King. But very soon she began to beat her great predecessor. Therefore, the main event of the second half of King’s career should be considered not tournament successes, but a unique match that went down in history as the “Battle of the Sexes”.
In 1973, tennis veteran Bobby Riggs, the 1939 Wimbledon champion, got into a conversation about equality in tennis: the professional tour was just accelerating and the big difference in prize money in men’s and women’s competitions was the subject of active discussion. Riggs has publicly stated more than once that women do not know how to play and do not deserve high fees, and as evidence he held a demonstrative meeting with Margaret Court and cut her up – 6: 2, 6: 1.
But King, by then already a staunch feminist, took up the challenge and, after a series of hard training, beat the elderly champion – 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 3. And although Riggs was 25 years older, Billie Jean’s victory was perceived as a revolution in tennis: for the first time a match of players of this level, albeit of different age categories, ended in favor of a woman, and therefore the right of tennis players to a decent reward could be considered proven.
After leaving tennis, King did not go into the shadows, finding a worthy use of her activity: she joined the fight against AIDS and regularly participates in actions dedicated to the fight against the “plague of the 20th century.” And in this confrontation, she always tries to be the winner, even if it is much more difficult than on the court in her younger years.