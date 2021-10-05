Tina Kunakey versus Rihanna, and Christina Asmus versus Bella Hadid – which of the beauty stars looks better?

They, without saying a word, choose the same lipstick, try on the same manicure or go out with similar hairstyles … We don’t know how this happens, but we again and again witness the battle of star beauty images. And we can estimate which of the celebrities they look cooler on!

Red lipstick with a wet gloss: Tina Kunaki VS Rihanna

Photo: @tinakunakey

Photo: @badgalriri

Which of this pair is more suitable for red lipstick with a wet finish – a question of the same difficulty as which of the girls is more sultry: Tina or Rihanna? Well, the battle turns out to be hot! Especially when you consider that it is difficult to find makeup more sensual than bright lips plus sexy gloss. Tina relied on the classics: a clear outline and a shimmering finish – the result was a glossy look, ideal for a secular party. Riri chose a completely different genre – a small ombre effect from a darkened outline to a bright middle and a lot, a lot of shine without shimmer and shimmer, creating the effect of deliberately wet lips. If you want to repeat – choose the most collected hairstyle so as not to worry about the safety of the gloss. It was very difficult for us to decide on the winner, but in the end, Kunaki gets the palm. Exclusively due to the fact that her makeup turned out to be more utilitarian.

Multi-colored manicure: Megan Fox VS Kylie Jenner

Photo: @meganfox

Photo: @kyliejenner

If Megan Fox supports the LGBT movement with her manicure, then for Kylie Jenner the multi-colored design is a “life mood”. This makes it even more strange to see how the youngest of the Kardashian clan has a competitor, and not even one: the actress shocks the audience together with her boyfriend Colson Baker, who is also not against the most daring experiments in manicure (she will either increase stilettos, or paint her nails in black and add stickers).

Photo: @machinegunkelly

But back to the girls: both show an example of how you can diversify a classic jacket and at the same time maintain elegance – add bright colors and ask the master to create a square shape. If you gravitate towards bright colors – take a closer look at Megan’s version. Tried everything – get inspired by Kylie’s intricate designs.

Lilac hair: Lady Gaga VS Sasha Spielberg

Photo: @ladygaga

Photo: @sashaspilberg

We have already discussed green hair, the time has come for a lavender shade – when, if not in summer, to be inspired by bright colors? In this round, you can evaluate how differently the same color looks in different shapes. Always laconic Sasha Spielberg tried on lilac color on long large curls, casually spread over her shoulders. But Lady Gaga created a voluminous hairstyle with symmetrical strands on the sides and completed it with “horns”, which looks especially organic with matching eye makeup. If we are to play with “candy” colors, then do it from start to finish – in color, styling and makeup.

Bangs: Christina Asmus VS Bella Hadid

Photo: @asmuskristina

Photo: @bellahadid

A proven way to radically change your appearance is not only to change your hair color and cut your hair, but also to try on bangs. Actresses and models make great use of this – for a role or when they want to pique the interest of the public. Wigs and hair extensions are used, but the result looks natural. Bella chose a retro look and complemented her loose curled hair with bangs, while Kristina Asmus chose a “haircut” with bangs for a boy. The image of Christina looks more adapted to modern realities and will raise fewer questions than the extravagant decision of Bella’s stylists.