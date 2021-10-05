To appoint a new TSH “Barce” it is necessary to close the debt to Ronaldo Kuman by June 30

The dismissal of Ronald Koeman as head coach of Barcelona will be very difficult for the club’s budget.

In the event of a unilateral termination of the contract, Barça will have to pay the coach 12 million euros by 30 June. If this condition is not met, the club will not be able to appoint a new coach for the 2022/23 season.

The salary limit for the new coaching staff, set by La Liga, is 3 million euros, which means that Barcelona will have to spend about 15 million euros for these purposes, Isaac Fuoto reported on Twitter.

Barcelona are in ninth place after seven league matches with 12 points.

Koeman has been appointed Barça head coach on 19 August 2020.

